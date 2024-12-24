The King’s Christmas Eve message was, once again, clear, precise and revealing about the times we live in and the problems we Spaniards face. With words and expressions understandable to everyone, Felipe VI analyzed the political and social situation with a speech that, in summary, could well synthesized into two demands on society to overcome discrepancies and continue progressing in our democracy: solidarity and coexistence.

The King began and ended his message by remembering the tragedy caused by DANA on October 29, which killed more than 230 people in Spain (223 in the Valencian Community, 7 in Castilla La Mancha and 1 in Andalusia) and It caused serious disruption to around 800,000. They were words that overflowed with pain while at the same time sending a message of encouragement to those affected. and praised “the overwhelming force of solidarity and humanity” of so many people and institutions that went out of their way to help in a thousand ways to ensure the quickest recovery possible.

Regarding the situation that we Spaniards are going through, the monarch was also explicit: “Above the eventual divergences and disagreements, A clear idea of ​​what is appropriate prevails in Spanish societyof what benefits everyone and that, therefore, we have the interest and responsibility to protect and strengthen it.

“It is the responsibility of all institutions, of all public administrations, that this notion of the common good continues to be clearly reflected in any speech or any political decision.” Then he clarified: it is not about “avoid diversity of opinions, legitimate and necessary in democracy, but to prevent this diversity from leading to the denial of a shared space.

Regarding this aspect, he clarified that “a coexistence pact is protected through dialogue.” Regarding political activity, which is so worrying in these times, he reiterated that the race is “legitimate, but sometimes thunderous” which “demands serenity.” “We cannot allow discord to become a constant background noise that prevents us from hearing the authentic pulse of the citizens.”

Regarding immigration, the King warns that “it requires good coordination with our European partners, as well as with the countries of origin and transit.” Regarding the problems that affect society, he added the housing shortage that young people especially suffer, which requires addressing different options “that facilitate housing in acceptable conditions” because “this is the basis for the security of so many life projects.”

Regarding the international situation, he described it as increasingly confusing and changing. International law is frequently questioned and violence is resorted to, “the universality of human rights is denied and multilateralism is called into question”, or “global challenges, such as climate and environmental crises, pandemics, transition energy and the scarcity of resources”. “We even see how the validity of democracy as a system of Government is being discussed.”

Felipe VI ended his Christmas message by remembering the 1978 Constitution, “its letter and its spirit”, that provides us stability and progress. “Working for the common good, precisely the great pact of coexistence where our democracy is affirmed and our rights and freedoms are enshrined” are the “pillars of our Social and Democratic and Legal State.” “May the solidarity that has united us continue to be present in every gesture, in every action, in every decision,” he concluded as the first objective to achieve in 2025.