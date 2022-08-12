The message was found a few miles away from where the group of boys had thrown it

An incredible story to say the least that is circulating these days and that comes from the United States. Right here, in fact, a message in a Bottle written 27 years ago. The incredible thing, however, is that the group of children who wrote the message at the time recognized the handwriting when it was found. Let’s find out the details of this story together.

We are in 1995, precisely in La Marque, in Texas. Right here a group of four children decide to write a message in the bottle and throw it in the sea. None of them expected this message to be found 27 years later, just a few kilometers away from where it was left off.

These are the words written by kids in the message in the bottle:

If you find this message please call. If we are not at home, leave a message on the answering machine with the number.

Standeferone of the protagonists of the story and now 38 years old, commented on the story in this way:

We were just a bunch of kids joking around and looking for something fun to do.

The man told the microphones of a local TV that, last month, the group of friends, who in the meantime have kept in touch over the years, found themselves due to disappearance premature of one of them of heart attack.

The message in a bottle was found by a Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park employee. The young man managed to notice the bottle buried in mud just 3km away from where it was left 27 years ago. In conclusion, one of the guys who spoke out about the story said:

Seeing my handwriting and my friends’ names was a surreal and emotional thing, especially since we lost Travis.

A history nothing short of incredible that these days it is going around the world, becoming viral.