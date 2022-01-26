Message in a bottle found after 25 years in Norway, it belonged to an 8-year-old Scottish girl. The author of the letter was tracked down on Facebook

In 1996 Joanna Buchanwho is now 33, threw one bottle with a message from a fishing boat off Peterhead, in Scotland. She was eight and was doing a school delivery, reports the BBC. That letter was found 25 years later by a 37-year-old Norwegian, Elena Andreassen Haga, in the North Sea, which she managed to track down with the help of social media the author of the letter, the girl from Aberdeenshire.

Joanna’s message in a bottle was found by Elena 1,287 km away in the summer of 2020. But although the Norwegian immediately tried to track down that name imprinted on the letter on Facebook, sending her a message, the author until last Monday she never noticed.

In the letter given to the sea, Joanna revealed love for sweets and for his dog … “By the way, I hate boys”, he wrote at the bottom. “I vaguely remember writing a message to Peterhead Central School in 1996 “explained the former Scottish student, who confirmed that his handwriting is in black and white.

When she reread that message, she told the BBC, she “died laughing”, “there are some really lovely jokes about what was important to me at the time. I wish I could tell my teachers at the time.” “She has clearly made her time in the North Sea,” she added.

Elena, on the other hand, on the finding at the BBC said she immediately understood that there was something inside the bottle. “So I opened it, but being careful because, as you can see from the photo in the letter, it was probably in the water for a long time. We were able to spread the paper and read that it came from Scotland, it was fantastic,” he said. adding that his father had also found a message in a bottle when he was about five years old, also in that area.

