His Excellency President Shaukat Mirzayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, received a written letter from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, regarding the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples.

This came during the reception of His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler Dubai, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to His Excellency President Mirzayev, and their wishes for the President of Uzbekistan and his people further progress And sophistication.

His Excellency the Uzbek President welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his wishes for the leadership of the UAE and its people more progress and progress and for the visit to be crowned with success in a way that contributes to strengthening friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries. And the two peoples.

His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei affirmed the UAE’s keenness to develop and strengthen cooperation relations between the two friendly countries in various fields despite the challenges the world faces posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, expressing His Excellency the readiness of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to increase the production capacity of the station. Wind power in Nawaia to reach 1500 MW.

Last year, Masdar signed an agreement with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the National Electricity Company of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build and operate a wind power plant with a capacity of 500 megawatts. During his visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan today, His Excellency met with His Excellency Sardar Omar Zakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance cooperation in the investment, economic and development fields.

The two meetings were attended by Saeed Matar Al-Siri Al-Qamzi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan.