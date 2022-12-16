Since the death of her husband, the television host Fernando del Solarthe Italian-Mexican Pilates teacher Anna Ferro, has received many attacks through social networks, for allegedly having stolen the patrimony of Luciano and Paolothe children that the Argentine actor also had with Ingrid Coronado. Also, she was criticized a lot for having appeared on the cover of the magazine HELLO! Mexico, posing very smiling a few days after the death of her spouse.

In various interviews, the former host of the morning show “Venga la alegría”, Ingrid Coronadohas stated that with respect to the testament of Fernando del Solarleft their children unprotected and will start a new legal process to fight for what belongs to Luciano and Paolo. It also ensures that Anna Ferro lives in an apartment in Cuernavaca, state of Morelos, Mexico, owned by him, which must evict him and return the furniture that he supposedly removed after Fer’s death.

In a recent interview for “Venga la alegría”, Anna Ferro assured that she had received a message of encouragement from Fernando del Solar, in light of the dispute with Ingrid Coronado and all the attacks on social networks.

In accordance with the widow of Fernando del SolarOne day she had cried a lot, because this whole situation was unfair to her. “He was ranting, he said that the life I was going through was unfair, after everything we had lived and shared.” Anna Ferro told that She was falling asleep, when from one moment to the next, she felt that Fer took her arm and clearly heard her voice.“he told me: ‘Anna, here I am, trust me'”.

At this, Anna Ferro felt relief and much consolation for her heart. Also, she said that He would like to be in contact with the children of Fernando del Solar againas long as Ingrid Coronado allows it.

“I would love to see them, I would love to be in contact with them, because they are like my children too, without ruling out their mother, because their mother has her place. For Fer, her children were the most important thing, so much so that she left them super covered in many things that I cannot say, and I do not want to say more, in due course, if it is necessary, I will show something in the documentation, I prefer to do it rather than talk about it and if one day tomorrow they want to hug me, talk (I I’m open)”.

In the aforementioned interview, Fernando del Solar’s widow called for a halt to the attacks of which he has been a victim, inviting his haters not to buy a story that does not belong to them. “It doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t hurt, of course it does, I’m a human being, enough of attacking me, enough of hurting us so much and I’ll say it again, don’t buy stories that aren’t yours, because thanks to that past that Fer had with her, she came to me, she is a past and I am a present, I am his wife and she is the mother of his children”.