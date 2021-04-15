The renewal of Sergio Ramos is still parked. The center-back continues to recover from his injury to the twin of his left leg, although now the coronavirus is also passing. The footballer is isolated at home And she’s taking advantage of the extra time she doesn’t usually have to enjoy some of her hobbies at home. Nevertheless, It seems that this time he wanted to send a message through reading on Instagram.

Ramos has recorded a video with the Real Madrid shirt while reading a work by Baltasar Gracián: ‘The Art of Prudence’. The renewal of the center-back has once again caused talk in the last hours due to the excellent results his team has obtained without having him or Raphael Varane in the center of the rear.

Eder Militao and Nacho, sentenced to substitute in other circumstances, have been in the game against Barcelona and Liverpool, with excellent results and outstanding work. In addition, everything indicates that Alaba will end up wearing white next season and Ramos still does not renew his contract. Faced with such a situation, some voices suggest that there is no longer as much dependence on the captain as before and that his renewal was no longer a priority issue. Meanwhile, he remains calm and aloof, as demonstrated with ‘The Art of Prudence’. A book that can give you good advice for what is to come: negotiations are still ongoing.