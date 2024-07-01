Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

A friend finds a note from his girlfriend who was killed three years ago. © Screenshot note reddit

A man finds a heartbreaking note from his dead girlfriend. The story behind it couldn’t be more tragic.

Kassel – When a man discovered a message from his deceased girlfriend, he probably had to take a deep breath. The words he found there moved many Reddit users to tears. One user even posted a tragic death story from the messages in the comments that could fit the name and timing. However, none of this has been confirmed.

“Remember that…”: Note message from murdered girlfriend moves many Reddit users

The friend claims that he found the note in a Book found. It said: “If you ever find this, remember that I love you and always will. Anna.” These words touched many users. “Oh, that hits me hard,” commented one. Another added: “This is beautiful. I’m sorry she was taken from you. I hope finds like this warm your heart.” And yet another wrote: “Oh God, that’s all. I don’t know if I would ever move if I found something like this. I’m sorry for your loss.” This post has already received over 47,000 upvotes. An angry note in the neighborhood went similarly viral – with a happy ending.

One user naturally asked what had happened. Another user published an article from 2021 that could fit the timeline. The name of the deceased in the article is also Anna. It was an incident in Colombia, south of Medellin near Jardin. The then 25-year-old was out there with her boyfriend from Great Britain. In the evening, an argument is said to have broken out between the two. The woman then went out alone and was later found with two gunshot wounds.

Speculation about parallels to murder case three years ago in Colombia

The investigating authorities did not initially rule out that the friend could have been involved. However, they considered it unlikely because he would not have been able to obtain a weapon in such a short time and it was also highly unlikely that he would have smuggled one in. The friend benefited from the fact that several murders were reported in the region at the time, for which cartels were blamed. In addition, he is said to have worked well with the police and several media outlets reported that the police did not rule out robbery. The woman is also said to have had stab wounds before she was fatally hit by a bullet.

However, it is not confirmed whether this is the same Anna.