My friend was upset when he received a notification stating that his Instagram account had been hacked. Within minutes, he received a text message from an anonymous person informing him cordially that he now controlled the account, and if he wanted to return it, he would have to pay 5,000 euros. He realized that the hacking operation had been carried out by out of country!

The problem that the victim suffers from in this case, and in many similar cases, is that he relies entirely on his account on this platform to promote his business activity, in light of the fact that social media networks have become a front for many businesses, or a source of livelihood, so the losses are huge and this is what the fraudsters who target realize. This type of social media pioneer.

This type of crime has become terrifying, in light of the development of its methods, and its transfer at lightning speed from one country to another, without the pirate or fraudster having to endure the hardship of traveling, or facing the challenges of being arrested, in addition to the fact that the profits he can achieve fantastically exceed what an ordinary thief can earn. Who is lurking around a house or a person to steal it!

I also know someone who lives in a developed country. He was exposed to electronic fraud in a way that raises many concerns. The hackers used artificial intelligence to imitate his brother’s voice, convincing him to disclose his confidential bank data!

Such methods are no longer far from us, as barriers and borders to cybercrime are falling, and these criminals exchange their satanic ideas and experiences through platforms and sites where they are active in what is known as the Dark Web.

In this context, the methods of which the competent authorities in the country recently warned of hacking operations through suspicious, non-traditional links via WhatsApp messages and other social media platforms come into play.

In general, we must be aware of the legal aspect related to this crime, especially since the UAE legislator is keen to periodically update the relevant laws to deter these criminals.

Given the seriousness of this crime, it was addressed by Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes in several articles, starting with Article Two, Chapter One, Chapter One, which stipulates that he shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 300. One thousand dirhams, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who hacks a website, information system, or technical means. The fine reaches 500,000 dirhams if the penetration results in destruction, cessation of work, or other damages such as deletion, disclosure, damage, change, or copying. The penalty increases to One year imprisonment if the hacking was for the purpose of obtaining data or information to achieve an illegal purpose.

The state spares no effort in securing the digital infrastructure for the government, institutions, and individuals, and several agencies are available to combat this crime, but – while I acknowledge the difficulty of the matter – we must constantly educate ourselves and realize that what we learned yesterday cannot be valid for today or tomorrow, in light of the frightening development. These criminal methods.

