Everyone in the educational field, including parents and various segments of society, continues to interact with the noble message of the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the start of the new academic year, during which he was keen at the beginning to congratulate his sons and daughters, students, teachers, parents and all workers in the education sector, wishing everyone success.

The lofty audio message and what His Highness wrote on his official website on the “X” platform were the message of a father and a leader, which galvanized determination and aroused energies with positive resolves full of hope and optimism, and formulated a unique pledge in the conscience of each one of us to live up to the expectations of the leader of the blessed march, and to place his lofty call as a beacon that illuminates our path towards a bright future to place the Emirates of goodness and love in a unique pioneering position, and a leading position among advanced nations.

This message embodied His Highness’s vision and affirmations that “education is a cornerstone in the development of our country, and an integrated and advanced system based on cooperation between the family and the school, combining knowledge, ethics and education, and benefiting from technology and artificial intelligence with awareness and responsibility.”

One contemplates the greatness of the audio message and what it contained, as His Highness began it with “Peace be upon you,” the greeting we were raised on, and the word “my children,” which represents the meaning of the large Emirati family. His Highness called on each of them to be a good example in their school and home, an example of respect for their teachers and parents, stressing that they are the future of this dear nation, and that “education is a fundamental element in the development process of our country, its present and its future.”

His Highness said, “Today, technology and artificial intelligence have become important tools in developing the educational process. However, it is important that you use them responsibly and consciously to achieve the desired benefit from them.”

The noble message carried a very important call related to focusing on “cooperation between families and schools, as the integration of roles between parents and teachers contributes to providing a suitable environment for the success of their children.” His Highness stressed the importance of education and preserving our values ​​derived from our authentic Emirati heritage, and that these values ​​should be the compass that guides our behavior, whether online or in our daily lives.

Enlightening words that sum up the insightful vision of the leader of the march, who is keen on every occasion to remind the men of tomorrow and the future of the importance of preserving the authentic Emirati values, and thus the national identity. From that vision came the introduction of moral education into our curricula. May God grant everyone success so that the Emirates remains the homeland of success, uniqueness and leadership under the leadership of Bu Khalid.