D.he Federal President and the Chancellor have appealed to the people’s trust and common sense in order to survive the third wave of the corona pandemic. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a television message at Easter that the pandemic had created a crisis of confidence between citizens and the state in addition to concerns about health and economic well-being. This is the reason for his appeal. Steinmeier said that there were indeed errors, “in testing, in vaccinating, in digital solutions”. But: “Let’s all get together, dear compatriots!”

He called on the population not only to be outraged “about the others or those up there”. Instead of showing everything that is not possible, it is important to show “that it can be done if everyone does their part”. In the end, trust in democracy is trust in “ourselves”, said Steinmeier and assured: “We have every reason for that.” He described the expected progress of the vaccination campaign and said that he himself had received his first vaccination a few days ago and trust “everyone – I stress: all – vaccines approved in Germany”.

A few months ago, after the first Corona wave, the Germans “already saw themselves with satisfaction as pandemic world champions”, but today “we are actually outdoing ourselves in black painting”. Neither is the truth. Steinmeier said in his address: “We doubt a lot, but we can also do a lot! And now it’s all about ability, not doubting. “

Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly video message that there are now “two very tangible helpers” who are helping to end the pandemic, the tests and the vaccinations. She announced that April would “bring us big steps forward in vaccination.” The quantities delivered are steadily increasing, and after Easter the general practitioners will also be able to vaccinate. The Chancellor called the systematic testing “essential for schools and daycare centers”, and this also applies to companies and administration. The effect can only be seen if quick contact tracing is possible when infections are detected.