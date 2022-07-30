This week rubbish was dumped on several entrances and exits of the A1 in protest against the (nitrogen) policy of the cabinet. This caused delays on several highways.

It is a contracting company that does not come from the Twente region, but from further away. Earlier, ReintenInfra from Borne recalled employees from the clean-up work. “We no longer dare to deploy our employees on the A1. Their safety is at stake,” said Karin Rog, board member of ReintenInfra earlier this week. The employees of the company were threatened by people who felt that they were not allowed to clear the blockages.