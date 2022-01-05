The coronavirus is once again complicating the European leagues. Now it was the case of Serie A, which had scheduled its start of 2022 for this Thursday. In the last hours it was confirmed that there are almost 100 positives among the 20 teams. Among them, the Chilean Gary Medel.



With this scenario, there are four officially postponed matches. The Bologna-Inter, Atalanta-Torino, Salernitana-Venezia and Fiorentina-Udinese They will not be carried out by decision of the health authorities. The team of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez is one of the protagonists.

Juve-Naples causes controversy again: the southerners traveled to Turin, but once they arrived, the southern health authority blocked Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani for having had contact with positives, not having the third dose of vaccine and for having passed more than 120 days from the second. Spalletti, then, To play the great game with the Bianconeri, you will have to use at least one player from the Primavera team, since he only has 10 of the first team available.

Faced with this disastrous panorama, Serie A organized for tonight an extraordinary meeting in which they will analyze new measures. The idea, anyway, is that the show continues. From the league the intention of not postponing matches is filtered and, in this way, tomorrow we will again attend the sad spectacle of teams that appear on the field even knowing that their rival will never arrive, because it is confined. It could occur in at least four stages.