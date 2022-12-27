The Volkswagen T Roc R was involved in a collision in Rotterdam.

A lot of flying pieces of car on the Mathenesserweg in Rotterdam last night. Two cars collided with an unknown driver. These are a Volkswagen Polo and a 300 hp strong T Roc R. The latter had a German registration. It is unclear whether we are dealing here with a German tourist, or with a rental car.

In Rotterdam you can often find rental cars with a German license plate. It is a lot cheaper for the car rental company to offer cars through such a construction. There is no BPM, which means that fast cars are a lot cheaper to purchase compared to the Netherlands. But again, it is not known whether this is also a rental car. A case of speculation.

T Roc R officially not available in the Netherlands

The T Roc R in question is one from after the facelift. Volkswagen Netherlands only supplies the T Roc here with the 1.0 with 110 hp or the 1.5 with 150 hp. The T Roc R is equipped with the powertrain of its hatchback brother, the Volkswagen Golf. That means a 2.0 TFSI with 300 hp, coupled to a DSG and four-wheel drive.

The collision caused quite a bit of havoc. Two parked vehicles were also involved in the accident between the two cars. A Nissan Qashqai was severely damaged at the front. A parked Toyota Yaris was also hit. The side airbags deployed on the frontally hit Polo.

An ambulance was called to the scene and checked a person. A salvager was then busy with it last night. The four involved cars had to be towed on Mathenesserweg. The police had temporarily closed the road so that emergency services could do their work safely.

