Mess in Fitur: the Valencian Generalitat hides the large leftist municipalities in the tourist fair

The Valencian tourist municipalities that do not have their own brand will be blurred in the main fair of the sector. On the eve of Fitur, towns such as Cullera, Gandía, Altea or Sagunto are accumulating discomfort with the policy undertaken by the Valencian Government and the Valencia Provincial Council, which relegates their proposals to the background.

The Valencian Executive, of the PP, decided to unilaterally change the tourist policy agreed upon since the nineties, leaving the town councils without being able to set up their own spaces within the Generalitat Valenciana stand. He did so through a letter sent by the Provincial Councils in October, three months before the contest, leaving the municipalities with hardly any room for maneuver. Instead, for the sake of the “professionalization” of the event, they are left in a generic space and with the possibility of setting up counters on the final days of the fair, when the professional attendees give way to the general public.

The Valencian Community stand at the most important fair for the sector will allocate its own space to the territory’s seven tourism brands: Castellón, València Turisme, Costa Blanca, València, Alicante, Elche and Benidorm. The rest of the municipalities will have separate work areas for companies and tourist products. The regional Executive defends that the new Fitur model is due to a “homogeneous” image of the Valencian Community. “We present ourselves as an open, cohesive and Mediterranean destination that welcomes those who visit us with open arms,” highlighted the regional Secretary of Tourism, José Manuel Camarero, in a meeting with the municipalities on January 8.

The decision, adopted by the then councilor Nuria Montes, implies leaving the work of towns such as Cullera, Gandía, Xàtiva or Sagunto in the background, medium-sized cities where tourism has an important weight, but which do not have their own brand. Also from the inland municipalities, which took advantage of the contest to promote seasonally adjusted tourism. The majority are governed by the PSPV, although there is also tension in PP municipalities.

The socialist mayors of the tourist municipalities consider this change an affront to the Consell. At the match they brought together municipal officials to address the problem and emphasized, through the tourism spokesperson, that Fitur’s criteria were altered without consulting and giving notice in stoppage time. “They have done it badly and without sense,” criticizes Mario Villar, the person responsible for the party in this matter. “There is a segregation” between tourist destinations, says the deputy, who regrets that the municipalities are relegated to closed-door presentations: “What does the Valencian Community promote if it removes the destinations?” he asks.

Municipal officials do not hide their anger, although when it comes to the public they prefer to focus on working during the fair. “We go to Fitur to work and we all go together,” they say. “We closed ranks to support the sector,” emphasizes Villar, who channels the discontent of the municipalities. Fitur represents nearly 100,000 visitors and another 150,000 professionals, who are the ones who set the trends in tourism for the following year.

Some representatives consider that the regional Executive and the Valencia Provincial Council, both PP administrations, return to a caciquil model of management of public resources. In Cullera, municipal sources believe that the change implies “discrediting” the work of the municipalities in the creation of tourist assets and that it comes after a few hard months as a result of DANA. It is a return to the “cacicadas,” they criticize, in a delicate context for the affected regions. “Tourism is not just Valencia city,” others say.

“We believe that we deserve to have a stand with clear visibility. In a space like a fair, where the main finalist audience is, we must have our own space,” they claim from the Gandía City Council. “It does not seem fair to us that not being a brand implies less visibility,” they denounce, remembering that they have been working in this direction for some time. Since the Provincial Council informed them of the change in criteria, they have tried to buy meters in the Valencian Community’s own pavilion, to look for their own stand, something that “was complicated because they already had the space closed for their own events.”

The town councils regret that after the floods and the dismissal of the Minister responsible for Tourism, the Valencian Executive has not reconsidered its position in a key event for its income. Likewise, they emphasize that the late notice has left city councils without margin: many had already contracted promotional strategies and material: personnel, audiovisuals, posters or merchandising for their spaces.

The Generalitat Valenciana defends that the municipalities will have more useful spaces in the new format. The regional secretary noted after the meeting that they will be able to have “meeting tables that can have their identifying totem, so that they can hold professional meetings.” “Never have municipalities had so many resources at their disposal to deploy their professional agenda during the fair,” he defended. In the meeting with mayors, Camarero insisted that they will be able to use the presentation rooms to “promote their tourist resources and, in addition, promote their destinations through virtual catalogs. Another of the spaces available to municipalities is the area of showcookingwhere they can show their gastronomic offer with the preparation and presentation of culinary creations. In the province of Valencia, under the umbrella of the Provincial Council, 33 municipalities and seven associations participate. Furthermore, the regional official insisted, on fair days intended for the general public – the weekend -, municipalities will be able to use the entire professional space to promote themselves through contests, leisure activities, workshops and exhibitions, among others.

The tourism strategy of the department must involve the professionalization of meetings and not a showcase (a parade) of municipalities, the Executive defended when the municipalities expressed their discomfort. “Only the seven tourist brands of the Community will have their own space, which will provide shelter to all localities, although the professional tables will be expanded so that the municipalities can have meetings during the first three days of the fair,” said the then councilor. Nuria Montes, dismissed after DANA.

In Alicante they also coincide in speech with their counterparts from the Valencia Provincial Council. The president of the Provincial Corporation, Toni Pérez, noted this Monday on the day before the fair that this is “the edition of Fitur with the greatest presence of municipalities, brands, products and tourist services on the Costa Blanca in the history of this event. And not only that, but with this street action in the Plaza de Callao all our destinations have their doors open to continue adding the province’s offering to that presence in the heart of Madrid.” “The focus is on emotions, on experiences and on our municipalities, which constitute the soul of the Costa Blanca,” he insisted. With a space of 142 square meters, the Costa Blanca will have an area with information desks, professional meeting tables and access to the presentation room. According to the president of the Board of Trustees, José Mancebo, “the brand brings together the 141 municipalities of the province and we went to Fitur with the purpose of showing our strengths with a great display of all our tourism offering.” A total of 75 press conferences from 45 municipalities will be held in its presentation room, while in the area reserved for showcookings, 18 culinary experiences from 14 locations will be held.

In Benidorm, for their part, they attend the fair with enthusiasm. The tourist capital par excellence “closes a record 2024, you have to go back 18 years to see such a low unemployment rate,” municipal sources highlight, linking it to the tourism sector: “it is key to the social and economic sustainability of the municipality.” . The city council highlights that in 2025 Benidorm “will be awarded the European Green Pioneer destination of Smart Tourism 2025, awarded by the European Commission, in a year in which the city celebrates 700 years of existence.”