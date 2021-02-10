Antonio Conte and Juventus, story of a long and beautiful love, but one that will not return. This Tuesday it was clearer than ever, precisely after the final whistle of the Italian Cup semi-final back, when 0-0 against Inter qualified Vecchia Signora. Andrea AgnelliAccording to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ (and several images circulating on social networks), he would have shouted towards the rival bench: “Talk now, asshole”.

The Juventine president and his former coach would have had a strong discussion at the break of the game, and Juve sources speak of a “bad gesture” by the Interista coach. Conte, meanwhile, confirmed the tensions in ‘Rai Sport’: “At Juve they should tell the truth, the fourth official knows what has happened throughout the match. They should be more educated, be more sporty and respect those who are working. “The very hard face to face between the former ex-friends would have continued in the locker room tunnel. The reconstructions are multiplying and will continue to do so in the coming days. that the tension built up after Conte’s sudden goodbye to Juve in 2014 has already definitely exploded.