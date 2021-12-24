Villarreal CF will have to look again for a solution for Argentine midfielder Santi Cáseres, that must return this January 1 to the discipline of the yellow team after the end of the term of his assignment to Vélez Sarfield.

El Submarino opted for the 24-year-old midfielder four seasons ago as a player of the future, but who has remained in a failed bet. Cáseres arrived in the summer of 2018 to the Castellón team after paying Villarreal 9 million for his transfer to his club, Vélez Sarfield, being one of those young talents who was expected to make the final leap to Europe. But after a promising start, a knee injury changed his pace, passing to not count for the technicians.

After a loan in the Mexican America, a club that finally did not want to stay with the player permanently, the footballer returned to the yellow discipline at the end of last year. After looking for a way out, the best option was his return to the club of his life, Vélez, with which he has played regularly and at a good level this season. But the Argentine team He does not seem willing to pay for a player who has a year and a half left on his contract, it ends in 2023 with Villarreal, being aware that the Castellón team does not have their services. So Villarreal is presented with the ballot to seek a solution again, something that does not seem easy.

The problem for the Submarine is that the player has few exit options in a declining market, reason why the route seems another cession, something that Vélez would accept. Another alternative it would be that of a definitive termination, with what would mean a loss for the Castellón team. Although it is true that in a year the player will be able to negotiate his freedom, so if there is no exit in this market, the options for a transfer would already be minimal. A) Yes, Vélez hopes that Villarreal’s need can facilitate the player’s continuity, since if there are no other options, they know of your interest in staying at home.