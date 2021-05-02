A French dealer of dubious reputation kept in his collection an exceptional circular piece, made of feathers and more than 200 small canes. Eugène Boban, who in the 19th century was promoted as Maximiliano de Habsburg’s antiquarian, said that it was a Mesoamerican headdress that belonged to the Mexican emperor Cuauhtémoc. The piece was sold, passed from hand to hand, and the name was perpetuated. The so-called Cuauhtémoc plume is today in the Museum of the Quai Branly, in Paris, but French and Mexican experts study it to determine its origin, its antiquity and its function. After three years, they have some clues: it is not a headdress and it may not have belonged to the last tlatoani.

The artifact is a piece that, when extended, measures 28 centimeters in diameter and weighs 80 grams. In the center, it has a concentrically woven 8.5-centimeter circle, covered by a textile and reinforced with four rods. From it hang, 211 small canes topped with flowers made of feathers. “There is no way to use it on the head!”, Explains María Olvido Moreno, doctor in Art History and part of the interdisciplinary group of experts in restoration, historiography, physics, chemistry, botany and ornithology who began to study the artifact in 2018 The “very special engineering and dynamics” of the object indicate that it is not a plume. “It is not static,” says Moreno.

Experts have not yet determined what type of artifact it is or if it is even a part of some other object. Laura Filloy, PhD in Archeology, and part of the team of experts that analyzes the piece, wonders: “Did it move to one side, to the other, did it have two sides, or only one?”. The restorer of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) proposes to imagine the piece in its context of use, where “the movement and display of the feathers was a fundamental part”. Although the feathers of the artifact that is now preserved in the Quai Branly Museum deposits have partly lost their colors – pink, red, yellow, orange, violet, blue or green – and some have disappeared, the specialist assumes that “they must have looked spectacular ”.

Fabienne de Pierrebourg, responsible for the American collections of the Parisian museum, explains that the state of the piece is “very fragile”. For this reason, and because there were “always” doubts about its origin, it was never exhibited in the rooms of the Museum of the Quai Branly. No country, so far, has claimed their restitution. What the experts know is that the artifact arrived in Paris from the hands of Bobán, a dealer who lived in Mexico in the 19th century and traded with all kinds of “American curiosities” that did not correspond to the parameters of originality and antiquity that he proclaimed. . This is how Moreno, Filloy, De Pierrebourg and Leonardo López Lujan, director of the Templo Mayor Project, report it in an article of Mexican Archeology Posted April.

The French claimed that the object had been given to Maximilian of Habsburg by his brother, the Emperor of Austria. When Maximiliano’s empire in Mexico fell in 1868, Bobán claimed, he was fortunate enough to buy the piece. The authors of the article write that the incredible thing about the story is that the piece does not appear in the inventories of the Mesoamerican collections of Ambras and Vienna. The suspicion is that Bobán made up this story and named the object after the last tlatoani to sell it more expensively. And so it was registered in the Trocadero Museum of Ethnography, in Paris, since 1878. “He wanted to give it an aura of authenticity, of belonging to a great ruler,” says Moreno.

Doctors Filloy and Moreno in the restoration atelier of the Museum of the Quai Branly, in 2018. Courtesy

In that sense, Moreno clarifies, it is possible to speak of a forgery: “He was not aware that it was a plume, much less that it had belonged to some tlatoani.” However, it is possible to affirm that the piece is an authentic antique plumaria object from America that could be 500 years old. The feathers, as observed by one of the team’s experts, seem to come from endemic bird species to the continent, such as parrots, ducks or macaws. The object could be a Mesoamerican treasure, but also an Amazonian or Andean one. “In those terms it is an exceptional piece”, ditch Filloy.

The Andean or Amazonian pieces of feather art are abundant, explains the archaeologist. But the Mesoamerican ones are few: only five discs are preserved and the one known as Moctezuma plume, a headdress that left Mexica territory 500 years ago and is preserved in Vienna, like thousands of other ancient pieces scattered abroad that left the continent through archaeological plunder or in the hands of a private collector. “Perhaps we could be, as in the case of Moctezuma’s plume, before a unique surviving piece. But we still have to confirm that ”.

The keys to deciphering the origin of the artifact

Currently, different samples of twine, textiles, papers and other fibers are in laboratories in Europe and Mexico for their characterization, although the results have been delayed due to the pandemic. When the experts finish defining the catalog of feather techniques and have identified the raw materials, they will be able to compare the information with the catalogs of feather techniques that already exist in Peru, the Amazon and Mexico. “And then we can say that technically it is similar, very similar or different from the corpus of known feather objects,” Moreno clarifies.

The flowers made with feathers are another key to knowing more about their origin. Knowing which species of flowers are represented by the feathers and their meaning could give you more clues. “Perhaps they are representations of flowers that did not exist in Mesoamerica and that will take us to South America,” says Moreno. Another key is to discover what glues were used to adhere the feathers. But it is not easy, the specialists clarify, because the piece, for example, could have been exposed to a fumigation and then it could have residues of toxic substances that do not allow to identify organic materials. “We can still run into certain obstacles,” explains the restorer.

The enigmas surrounding this piece persist. “If it became Mesoamerican, it would be something extraordinary, because it would enrich the knowledge of the ancient cultures of our country,” says Moreno. Would it be disappointing if it wasn’t? “No, these pieces never disappoint”, defends the art historian, and completes: “It does not matter if it is Andean, Amazonian or Mesoamerican. Such is its complexity, its beauty and its dynamic characteristics that all the research results will be a contribution to universal knowledge ”.