VBefore the cabinet meeting in Meseberg, trade unions and business associations called on the government to unite. “More cohesion is needed at the traffic lights for more cohesion in society,” said the head of IG Metall, Jörg Hofmann, the “Tagesspiegel”. Meseberg must become a “sign of unity”.

Legislative projects such as the Growth Opportunities Act and basic child security, important issues and also controversial issues must be “processed and processed constructively and without loud noises”, Hofmann demanded. The federal government will meet on Tuesday for a two-day cabinet retreat at Meseberg Castle in Brandenburg. Key topics include the economic situation, digitization and administrative modernization.

Most recently, there was a dispute over the financing of basic child security. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) therefore recently vetoed the draft for the Growth Opportunities Act by Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP).

“The traffic light must solve problems instead of being one itself”

“The bickering of the past few months must finally come to an end. The traffic light has to solve problems instead of being one itself,” said the managing director of the Association of the Chemical Industry (VCI), Wolfgang Große Entrup, to the “Tagesspiegel”. An active industrial policy is needed that gives companies in Germany new confidence. This also includes the industrial electricity price.







The machine association VDMA came up with similar demands. “The economic challenges are too significant to hold up important reforms or remain at a standstill,” said Managing Director Thilo Brodtmann. With a view to the Growth Opportunities Act and the Bureaucracy Relief Act, he demanded “that the coalition partners live up to their own standards and dare to make progress”.

Employer President Rainer Dulger sees an opportunity for a new course in economic policy in the upcoming closed-door conference of the traffic light coalition. “The strategic competitiveness of our country must now be the focus of all political action. Some of the traffic lights don’t understand that – and are sleepwalking through the crisis,” Dulger told the dpa news agency.

The government is threatening to stumble on the economic policy restart at the beginning of the second half of the government, said Dulger as President of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA). “The longer politicians wait, the harder it hits the location – and the greater the loss of prosperity. Meseberg is an opportunity for a change of course.” Germany is in a difficult situation, companies need to be relieved of additional wage costs and bureaucracy.

Businesses and the “hard-working middle” of the population must be at the center of the political debate, Dulger said. “Instead, voters are being told the industry is bad for our environment. The fact that our prosperity has to be generated just as much as the money for social welfare is often concealed. Something doesn’t add up.”