Every game you play, every minute you play, becomes the axis through which everything passes. Roque Mesa He is signing an extraordinary season to the point that Real Valladolid is one with him on the field and a different one without him. The canary seems to me, by far, the most decisive player in the team and whose absence would be the most damaging to the plans of the team as a whole. Pacheta. He had, in summer, opportunities to go out to play First. He showed involvement by staying in Zorrilla. You are not wrong. Your bet was correct. To the point that the public has chanted his name from the stands on more than one occasion. He works backwards, recovers balls, causes fouls, breaks lines, assists and sets the tempo of the game. You can not ask for more.

It is true that the credit for the excellent moment of the team’s game is not his alone. It is everyone’s job. Mesa stands out, but behind there is much more. Above all, the hand of a technician who, overcoming the worst moments in which it was questioned whether he would be able to direct this boat, has managed to see in the field what he promised in his first press conference, that people go out proud of the stadium after seeing her team play beyond the result. And he is, little by little, getting the most out of each footballer with few exceptions. And that is not easy. It is true that some firecrackers from the first round like Burgos and Amorebieta They have been especially painful, but after 22 days the pucelanos occupy third place in the table and are playing better football than all their rivals. Therefore, the future for the remainder of the season is highly hopeful.

And with the arrival of Morcillo, player that I find interesting, the winter market opens. A dangerous market because after its closing all the cards will already be on the table. A market to avoid mistakes and to spin very fine. Exits are necessary, in fact for Morcillo to play against Burgos a player has to come out this week, and all flanks must be covered due to situations of COVID, injuries or temptations of other clubs to take a player from the Blanquivioleta team. And going back to the initial comment about Roque Mesa, I think that another player of these characteristics would be fundamental in anticipation of any mishap that the canary or Watery. Then there is the issue Wave, the question of whether to leave or stay in case something happens to Nacho. Anuar, Queirós, Kike, San Emeterio… There are many unexpected situations that you have to try to foresee without making the mistake of taking out or bringing in those who should not arrive or leave. I think in his first transfer market Fran sanchez He passed with a very good grade when it came to lightening the squad and leaving a highly competitive group. Now comes the second exam. A different exam that if successful will leave the promotion to First much closer. Luck.