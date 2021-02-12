In a meeting in Leones (Córdoba), the leaders who participate in the National Wheat Table drew up a document in which they request removal of retentions on wheat -because they discourage production- and the commitment not to intervene in the market.

“Argentina has the potential to grow up the wheat chain, with higher levels of productivity and added value. We understand that through dialogue and consensus measures can be established that promote competition and transparency, ”the statement said. It is signed by referents from Coninagro, the Argentine Agrarian Federation, the CRA, the Argentine Rural Society and the grain bags, among other entities.

The document summarizes the priorities of the sector. In addition to eliminating withholdings and achieving a commitment that the Government does not intervene in the market, the Wheat Table it also asks to assess the tax cost of food in the gondola and the distortions along the chain that influence the price of food.

Other priorities are to promote a bill for the use of certified seeds through a double deduction of earnings and make the National Map of Quality of Wheat. “That it be promoted from all the links of the agroindustrial chain and with an arbitration chamber when there are quality differences,” the statement explained.

In addition, the Wheat Table agreed on the importance of consolidating an information space on the composition of the price of wheat derivatives (Wheat Observatory) and on the need to promote Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).