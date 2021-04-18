The Mesa del Castillo Hospital in Murcia has recently opened a Prostate Unit. This space has a multidisciplinary team, led by Dr. Antonio Rosino, who focuses on prostate diseases, both benign and malignant. It offers personalized and quality care to the patient, to whom the necessary time is dedicated to recover their health thanks to the application of advanced and personalized treatments without delays, with maximum effectiveness and with the minimum of associated complications. .

One of the most common diseases that this unit treats is prostate cancer. This pathology can be diagnosed early in the annual check-ups that patients must undergo from the age of 50. In these meetings, the professionals of the hospital center can detect it thanks to the latest generation medical equipment at their disposal, helping advanced diagnosis that favors early and effective treatment.

Advanced diagnostics



In the Prostate Unit of the Mesa del Castillo Hospital there are three advanced diagnostic tools that serve to rule out the danger or confirm the malignancy of the tumor. First, the team has the liquid prostate biopsy. This test measures the presence of certain markers in the urine and, together with the findings of the digital rectal examination and other clinical data, determines, with 98% certainty, if the patient should undergo further tests or if it is a pathology benign.

If the liquid biopsy indicates that the patient is susceptible to developing a malignant tumor in the prostate, the specialist may prescribe a Multiparametric Magnetic Resonance (RMmp). The mpMRI consists of several magnetic resonances of different characteristics and measures the behavior of the different areas of the prostate in each of these resonances or “powers”. In addition to the probability of having a malignant area, mpMRI reports its size, its exact location within the prostate (on a 3D map), and whether it is localized or already affecting tissues outside the prostate. In the event that this test detects a suspicious nodule, mpMRI will play a double role, since it will be of vital importance in the following advanced diagnostic study of the Prostate Unit: Transperineal biopsy by fusion of mpMRI images and ultrasound.

This type of biopsy consists of obtaining small samples of tissue from the prostate for later laboratory analysis. One of the keys to successfully performing a biopsy is hitting the area you want to study. This is where the fusion of mpMRI and ultrasound images comes into play. Thanks to a modern computer system that the Mesa del Castillo Prostate Unit has, the previously obtained resonance image, whose level of quality and detail is optimal, is fused with the real-time image offered by ultrasound. This technology allows to see to the millimeter where the needles that obtain the tissue sample are being inserted. The result is a negligible margin of error and, consequently, obtaining tissue samples from exactly the desired area.

Once the samples have been analyzed, a pathological map of the prostate is obtained in which the location and size of the tumor can be clearly appreciated, which facilitates its subsequent treatment, improving the chances of cure and minimizing subsequent sequelae.

Effective treatment



Thanks to the first-level diagnostic process to which the patient is subjected, the information about prostate cancer that a patient may suffer is exhaustive and their treatment will be much more accurate. In the Prostate Unit of the Mesa del Castillo Hospital, treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy, medical treatment, or active surveillance.

Surgery is performed either as a single treatment in localized tumors (that have not emerged outside the prostate), or as part of a multimodal treatment in locally advanced or advanced tumors (when the cancer is outside the prostate). If the case allows it, the surgery is performed by means of laparoscopy in a minimally invasive way.

For more information about the new Prostate Unit of the Mesa del Castillo hospital, you can access the web www.mesadelcastillo.com/unidad-de-prostata/ or visit its headquarters on Ronda Sur street in Murcia or call 968 246 116 and 968 261 541.