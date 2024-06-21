Mes, Giorgetti: “Ratify the treaty? Like putting salt on a wound”

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti does not mince words: the ratification of the ESM for Italy, to date, it is impossible. “Parliament is not in a position to approve it and does not approve it”, said the Northern League member as he left the Council Ecofin in Luxembourg. “There isn’t much hope of ratifying it. Let’s say it’s not possible in the short term, in the long term it depends on whether it changes, whether it improves, whether it changes nature as we have always asked.” “I simply said – explains Giorgetti – that introducing the theme of ratification of the Month at this moment it seemed a bit vague to me, let’s say so throw a little salt on the wound and therefore improper”.

Mes, Salvini: “Brussels madness”

The leader of the Carroccio Matteo Salvini is also in the same vein. “Italy will never ratify the ESM, the European state bailout fund“, said the Minister of Transport and vice-president of the council on the sidelines of the presentation of the FS security academy. “The Mef is of no use to Italy – he states – it is another European folly”. When asked whether it will be ratified he replied “No, never, imagine, it’s someone else European madness. They can approve it if they want because we don’t need it.”

The Democratic Party’s bill has been redeposited for ratification

“We have just redeposited as the Democratic Party our bill proposal, signed by me for the first time, for the ratification of the ESM reform treaty. Italy is the only signatory state that has not yet done so, blocking the operation of an improvement reform of the already existing instrument. Due to the fault of the government and the ideological propaganda of the right, Italy has weakened significantly in recent months in Europe, with consequences also in the negotiations on the Stability Pact, and has called into question the financial and banking stability of the eurozone to the detriment of all Italian and European savers. We hope that, once the European elections are over, the majority political forces can have a surge of responsibility, preventing Italy from becoming irremediably the weak link in Europe of the entire Eurozone”. So Piero De Luca, of the presidency of the group PD in the Chamber and leader of the Dem group in the EU Policies Committee.