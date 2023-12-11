The vote on the ESM will not be held on Thursday, but will certainly be postponed “to next year”, states minister Guido Crosetto at the Adnkronos Forum. The vote goes to 2024, but the back and forth between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein is today. The prime minister, grappling with a delicate chapter for the majority and the government, faced with the opposition's requests to ratify the mechanism given that Italy is now the only country in the EU that has not done so, rejects the controversy and attacks the Democratic Party: “You were in government for 4 years but why didn't you ratify it if it was so essential to do so quickly?”, she says, addressing Schlein. “Meloni is playing a shell game,” replies the Democratic secretary promptly.

For the Prime Minister, the debate around the ESM “is a very ideological and Italian debate, it testifies to the instrumentality of certain positions. You cannot talk about the ESM if you don't know the context”. And he adds: “A serious government takes the context into account and uses instruments in that context. Because we are talking about instruments and not ideological totems. And that's how I think. When I know what the context in which I am moving is, I will also know what according to I need to do something about the ESM.”

The 'context' would be the overall package that the government is aiming for, a package that also includes the reform of the Stability Pact. On which Meloni speaks of 'glimps': “I see glimmers of a serious solution that takes into account the context in which we operate”. Crosetto explains: “At the end of this overall process, Parliament will be able to express itself on the ESM, but I think that it will only be able to do so at the end of a broader process within which the ESM is only a small part. Which means, next year…”. In short, nothing ratifies the ESM for now. Matteo Renzi is sharp: “The prime minister didn't want it, now she's changed her mind, but she's ashamed to say it. And so every day they invent an excuse to stall for time. The Meloni government has become the Melina government. They're not bad, they're just incompetent to govern”.

In the majority, not everyone sees it the same way on the ESM with part of the League firmly against it, Fdi which was against it but at the moment is not expressing its opinion and Fi which is an open-minded party. “I – Antonio Tajani said today – am in favor of ratification, but we must not even be influenced by the haste of others”. And even among the opposition there is no unity of views. M5S and Avs are cold while in favor of the ratification of the ESM together with Renzi, there are Action, More Europe and therefore the Democratic Party. But Meloni is the dem he is targeting.

“This morning I was reading about Elly Schlein who said 'we can't keep all of Europe at a standstill'. Perhaps – underlines the prime minister – the secretary of the Democratic Party doesn't know that the ESM is an instrument that exists, whoever wants to activate it can easily activate it. And If anything, we should ask ourselves why, at a time when we are all bending over backwards to find resources, no one wants to activate it. This would be the debate to open.”

And here comes Schlein's reply: “Giorgia Meloni is playing a shell game. She is too busy defending an indefensible economic maneuver and forgets the facts. First: what she is discussing is not the activation of the ESM but the ratification of the treaty which modifies it. Second: 26 out of 27 countries have already ratified the modifications. They are countries governed by coalitions of all political colors. Third fact: only Italy remains, because the right is a prisoner of its ideological propaganda. Governing implies taking on responsibilities Ratifying the changes to the ESM does not mean asking for its activation, but not preventing other countries from accessing it. If you are not even able to explain this difference, you are not suited to your job.”

Even Schlein, like all the rest of the opposition, is waiting for the majority to emerge because sooner or later the ratification of the ESM, despite the 'never' uttered by Fdi to the League, is taken for granted: “We are however convinced that even this pantomime will end and Giorgia Meloni will also renege on this electoral promise, as happened with the excise duties on petrol, cuts in pensions and healthcare”.

As for the merit of Meloni's statements, Luigi Marattin comes to frame them via social media as follows: “Giorgia Meloni has been prime minister for more than a year, but it is astonishing how she has not yet understood what the ESM is”, not an instrument of “absolute emergency ” which “is activated when a country loses access to the capital market (= it no longer finds anyone to lend it money) and the only alternative is bankruptcy. So, we should be very happy that now no one is forced to resort to it : it simply means that there are no serious liquidity crises in Europe.”

For Carlo Calenda “so as widely expected we will ratify the ESM. There will be a bit of fuss and disagreements, but in the end we will ratify. Much ado about nothing”. Riccardo Magi of Più Europa underlines: “Giorgia Meloni says that the debate on the ESM is a very Italian and very ideological debate. I see the fact that only Italy in Europe has not ratified it as very Italian, I also see the theater of The only thing that is very ideological is the attitude of the majority, hostage to the lies of the past.”