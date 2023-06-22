Mes, the government creaks, but Tajani saves it for a corner: “We don’t like it like this”

Easy easy riddle: who said “as long as I am prime minister, the Mes will not be approved”? Of course, it is Giorgia Meloni. Given this incontrovertible statement carved in stone, how can it be explained – then – that from the Ministry of the Economy a substantial go-ahead has arrived for the European stability mechanism and its system? More: how is it possible that it came from Via XX Settembre which is a Northern League-led department? Great is the confusion under the heavens he said Mao Tse Tung.



Affaritaliani.it was able to hear some voices very close to the League who explained exactly what the theme is. First of all, in fact, it is necessary to separate between the political and the economic level. So, let’s start from the second: the message arrived from Giancarlo Giorgetti is aimed at the markets starting to fibrillate after the last closures al month. Translated: there is no Italy problem, just some normal turbulence.

The political level, however, is more complicated. The League – they tell Business – does not give an inch on the European stability mechanism. He will vote “no” with conviction on June 30 when the debate arrives in the Chamber. Yes, because in the meantime another notable event has occurred: the centre-right did not participate in the work of the Foreign Affairs Commission Deputies which adopted the text of the Democratic Party on the Mes. Now the text will go to the Chamber on 30 June. The 5 Star Movement abstained. “The supervisory mechanism of the Mes is particularly vexatious. We will abstain in the commission and wait for the debate in the Chamber to clarify how and why of our position”, said the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte, speaking on the broadcast “L’Aria che tira”, on La7.

