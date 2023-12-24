Mes, the big lie. A true “Systematic Expropriation Mode”

The interview with European Deputy Marco Zanni (Lega) Mes, Lega: “Italian money for German banks. We will never approve it” – Affaritaliani.it I would say that in some ways it was enlightening. The MES (which I renamed Systematic Expropriation Mode) could it be considered one of the greatest legislative manipulations perpetrated against European citizens?



After the rejection of the Italian Parliament, it will now be a good idea for the States and the European Commission to play with their cards exposed because if the ESM can save the banks, why did the bail-in exist? And again, in the event of a crisis the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) which is the second pillar of the banking union. The latter ensures that failing banks are restructured in an orderly manner, with minimal costs to taxpayers and the economy. Furthermore, MEP Zanni is right when he says that it should be up to the European Central Bank to reach into its wallet to save the banks, isn't the control of the ECB?

In addition to this we also have the Single Resolution Fund – Srf, which is a fund, financed by the banks themselves and not by taxpayers, and intervenes to “solve” the problems of failed banks, in practice it would be a kind of insurance policy, and since we are at it why don't we also directly insure the bank administrators ?”

If means of transport are compulsorily insured, why can't they be insured? And, having said this, the question arises: why should we plug the holes knowingly made by the various banking managements? In the end we realize that they have excellent lawyers who manage to postpone or drag out the trials for five years so they benefit from the statute of limitations for the crimes and then why do these people never pay? I quote some words taken from the film The Big Short: “the banks took the Americans' money and used it to grab rich bonuses…, and they blamed immigrants and poor people for what happened, this time even the teachers” . To conclude, why so much fervor to get the ESM signed? Cui prodest … this phrase is used in this case to ask who the actual beneficiary is.

