No to ESM ratification, Schlein: “Giorgetti resigns”

The Minister Giorgetti should you consider resigning? “Yes exactly”. As Elly Schlein, responding to reporters after the no to the ratification of the ESM passed today in the Chamber. “Because what his majority” made in the Chamber today on the ESM was a colossal denial by Giorgetti and “they should think about the consequences of this”. “The government has split over the ratification of the ESM – said the Dem leader – yes the majority split demonstrating a facade of Europeanism on the part of some majority parties with damage to the credibility of the country”. “The ESM – the secretary of the Democratic Party continued – he never really entered into the negotiations on the Pact, it's a fairy tale they told in Italy.”



“They had said that they would use the ESM as a negotiating tool on the Stability Pact. And what happens instead? It happens that they unmasked themselves. Yesterday they accepted with their heads down an agreement made by France and Germany and today they confess with this vote on the ESM that they were defeated yesterday on the Pact. But the retaliatory message damages Italy's credibility because – he underlines – these were the commitments that Italy had made and Giorgia Meloni should have explained the difference between the ratification of a treaty and the use of the instrument covered by the treaty. We were not asking for the activation of the ESM in Italy but why prevent all of Europe from moving forward on the agreed changes“.

WATCH THE VIDEO

He also escalated the issue on the case Elena Bonetti (Action) who stated: “Minister Giorgetti speaks last, stammering yes, because he does not have the support of his majority. He was kicked out by his own party”.

But according to what appears to Affaritaliani.itsources at the highest levels of the League they categorically exclude a step backwards by the Minister of Economy. The reason? Giorgetti has never officially expressed himself. In Rome and Brussels, when asked about the ESM, he always replied: “It is up to Parliament”. In this scenario, it is plausible to hypothesize that he would have preferred one different choicebut he never officially expressed himself, leaving the decision to Parliament and therefore “the issue of resignation does not exist”

.

Subscribe to the newsletter

