Misiani (Pd): "The failure to ratify the treaty blocks the new ESM, leaving the old one standing"





“Politically, it is an act of pure self-harm.” So does the senator Antonio Misianieconomic manager of the Democratic Party, comments with Affaritaliani.it the consequences of the failure to ratify the ESM by the Italian Parliament. “The Meloni government has single-handedly destroyed its own credibility in Brussels. All this to satisfy the most extremist part of the League and the Brothers of Italy, and also with a sensational split with Forza Italia. A masterpiece in reverse. On the merits, the failure to ratify the treaty blocks the new ESM, leaving the old one standing. The negative vote of the Chamber blocked the entry into force throughout Europe of a potentially decisive instrument to deal with the most serious banking crises and protect savers. The treaty was been ratified by everyone, only Italy was missing. I really don't think that they are the crazy ones and only we are the intelligent ones.”

Giuseppe Conte spoke in the Chamber about blood and tears maneuvers with the signing of the new Stability Pact. The differences between the Democratic Party and the M5S on European and economic issues are evident. How can you build an alliance? “In reality, on the Stability Pact both Schlein and Conte harshly criticized the government, denouncing the fact that it isolated itself in Europe and then followed Germany and France, accepting worse rules than those proposed by the European Commission. Rules that will sanction the return of austerity in a Europe that instead needs large public investments. Instead, we voted differently on the ESM, which is a significant political issue but certainly not as important as Next Generation EU, which we obtained when we governed together with Conte, and the new Stability Pact. What unites us, and is decisive, is the drive towards a stronger and more integrated European Union. Because we are all convinced that many of the most important problems of our time can only be addressed effectively at a European level”, he concludes Misiani.

