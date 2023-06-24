Mes, Mario Monti and the dangerous proposal

When Mario Monti writes about Corriere della Sera we need to be vigilant; it is an ancient technique of his whether they sent him to us or whether he came by himself. He did it, suspiciously, already in 2011 when there was the spread crisis that killed Silvio Berlusconi and in fact became Head of Government.

For some time the former Prime Minister has returned to hovering over via Solferino with the third article of a few days ago, after those of December 18, 2022 and that of May 25 last year. This time it is the ratification of the Mes, the Treaty amending the European Stability Mechanism. The crafty economist invites the two contending “factions”, which we could call Umberto Eco the apocalyptics and the integrated to keep their own opinions but to ratify.

After launching the wonderful proposal, however, he realizes – and he does it alone – that the apocalyptics he calls the “damnationists” could object: “Yes, but if Italy proceeds to ratify and therefore makes the new Mes operational, maybe one day an Italian government could, on a whim or out of necessity, have recourse to some of these tools, thus taking on the poison cynically prepared by Europe. It is better for us, parliamentarians who fear the Mes, to prevent ratification. And that’s that. We don’t care if in doing so we also block all the other countries ».

