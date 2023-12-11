Salvini would never ratify it, but Giorgetti is from the League and sits at Econfin. Embarrassment at the Mef. For Tajani electoral problems with the EPP





The possible and not at all obvious ratification of the ESM by the Italian Parliament will not be discussed before next year. Very calmly, without any rush. This is the Palazzo Chigi line. Point. Chapter closed. Yesterday, the leader of the League in the Chamber clarified that there will be no green light from Montecitorio on Thursday 14 December Riccardo Molinari, stating: I really think that on December 14th we will not discuss the ESM. I'll explain why: Minister Giorgetti rightly pointed out that it is on the calendar but there are measures that come first. The League's position is known, we think it is an outdated instrument but we will wait to understand Meloni's indications on the matter.”

Whether there is a vote on yet another postponement or whether the topic itself is not touched upon is only a procedural question, the political fact is that the prime minister, in agreement Matteo Salvini who left Molinari after first agreeing to those statements, have no intention of giving in to pressure from Brussels. And the pressing of Forza Italia, which is right up there Affaritaliani.it with the president of the deputies Paolo Barelli asked for the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism already on Thursday to reassure the other European countries in the difficult negotiation on the Stability Pact is declassified by Lega and Fratelli d'Italia sources as “electoral positioning pro-European”.

However Antonio Tajani, of which Barelli is the right-hand man, is breathing down the neck of the European People's Party which is insisting on the green light to the ESM from Italy, the last country that has not yet given the OK. Not only. Politically, in view of the European elections on 9 June 2024, the Azzurri feel the two centers breathing down their necks – that of Calenda-former Renzians-Più Europa and that of Renzi-Mastella-Cuffaro – and fear that by crushing too much on the positions of the right may lose moderate votes. This is also why he raises his voice and insists on the ESM.

Then there is the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who although officially deputy secretary of the League, is of the Draghi school and certainly not a pasdaran of Euroscepticism. Tired and unshaven, after the latest inconclusive Ecofin meeting in Brussels on the reform of the Stability Pact, the head of the Mef limited himself to stating that “Parliament decides on the ESM”. But those who know him well know that his position is different from that of Salvini and is closer to that of Tajani. Sitting at the table with the other Economy and Finance ministers of the EU countries, Giorgetti believes that the ratification of the ESM would give him greater strength in the negotiations. But as a good soldier, as he has always been, he adapts and does not cause controversy.

Also because in the Northern League the prevailing line is very different. Just think that Claudio Borghigroup leader in the Senate Budget Committee, has drawn up a dossier of several pages on the uselessness and negativity of the ESM written in this way, totaling (and he often boasts of) more than 4 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Brothers of Italy obviously it cannot leave as the League does since it is the party of the prime minister who is negotiating many issues with the Commission and who has an excellent relationship with Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola. But qualified FdI sources assure that there will be no green light from Parliament before 2024. The strategy is simple: continue to extend the time to use the ESM weapon to obtain as much as possible on the reform of the Stability Pact, which is decisive for the Italian public accounts, but also on other dossiers such as the banking union and the atavistic chaos on the issue of migrants.

Ultimately, Forza Italia is pushing not to lose votes in the center and pressured by Manfred Weber's EPP, Salvini makes Molinari leave with those words (but if it were up to him he would listen to Borghi and would never approve the ESM), Giorgetti is between two fires and in embarrassment and Meloni with his party loyalists at Palazzo Chigi, starting with the undersecretary Giovambattista Fazzolari, keep taking time. Officially when they ask her the question she replies that “Parliament decides”, but it is clear to everyone that she is the one who is postponing everything so as not to have the only weapon Italy has to try to obtain better conditions on many dossiers, from the Pact of Stability to the Pnrr but also to the monetary policy of the ECB.

