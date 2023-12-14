“Meloni says two things: one true, the other false”. Luigi Di Maioformer Foreign Minister, speaks on the topic of Mesat the center of the clash in particular between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, at the helm of the executive which also included Di Maio.

“Over the last year I have often supported this Prime Minister”, and on some choices “I have also changed my mind as an Italian. Yesterday President Meloni decided to exhibit a document in the Chamber, essentially she questioned the honor with which I held the position” as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Di Maio tells Piazzapulita.

“Basically Meloni says two things: one true, the other false. The Conte government voted for the ratification of the ESM – it did so at the Eurogroup, in Parliament, at the Eurosummit – could it not have done so? Yes, but it decided not to he was a threat to Italy. Meloni can do the same thing. What is false – I'm sorry to say – is that I signed a mandate to an ambassador at a time when I was not in full power, but that document that you showed in the Senate Chamber bears the date of 20 January 2021, the Conte government fell on the 26th”, says di Maio, today special representative of the European Union for the Gulf Region.

“So – Di Maio continues – when I signed that act the government was at the height of its powers”. Furthermore, the former minister also shows a previous document, dating back to the end of November, which shows Italy's approval: “A month earlier everything had already been decided at the Eurogroup”. “I am used to attacks, but to say that even ambassadors are complicit in a conspiracy is neither fair nor institutional.” “When they say that it was secretly approved” by the Conte government, “I remember the fibrillations that shook one of the majority parties in particular”, says Di Maio, not naming but with a very clear reference to the M5S.

There is also room for a joke about one's future. Will Di Maio return to politics? “From the point of view of my personal serenity I am not thinking about this at all, I am trying to carry out my mandate as best as possible. In the future I want to be more Luigi and less Di Maio”.