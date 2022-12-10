Carroccio’s hard line and the blues. Tajani: “It’s not a very pro-European reform”

The green light from the German Constitutional Court to the Mes he is meeting a chill within the government. “My political force has expressed its reservations on the Mes regulation, in particular as regards the lack of control of the management of the Mes by, for example, the European Parliament. As far as we are concerned, it is a non-European reform” said the minister of the Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Eu Med summit in Alicante.

After the decision of the German Court on the Mes, “we will see what Parliament decides. There are reservations and doubts also on the part of the political forces of the majority“, added Tajani. And if the pro-European tenant of the Farnesina says so, let alone the others. It is no coincidence that the Press speaks of a “majority remains divided on the Mes, and the government chooses a wait-and-see position”.

According to the Press, “Premier Giorgia Meloni and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti throw the ball forward, postpone the problem, but if Italy is found to be the only country that has not approved the European Stability Mechanism, “a problem will arise”. Therefore, the go-ahead can be reached for the Salva-Stati fund, but Palazzo Chigi has no intention of asking for aid, because, this is the reasoning that is made in the offices of the Prime Minister, “it can impose measures that do not suit the Italy, which go against our national interest”. If within the Brothers of Italy there is a climate of realism, in the Lega by Matteo Salvini the Mes is still seen as the devil”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

