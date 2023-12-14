Nothing secret, everything established. And not since January 20, as stated in the fax shown in the Chamber yesterday by Giorgia Meloni to point the finger at Giuseppe Conte and his governmentaccused by the prime minister of having acted secretly on the ESM, but even before that, more than a month earlier.

A new document appears in the paperwork war between the Prime Minister and her predecessor. This is an informative note, on printed paper from the Farnesina and dated 10 December 2020 (the document), which prepares – we read – that, “following the agreement reached by the Eurogroup last 30 November” and which would have having received a “formal green light” the following day, the signature “will be placed by the Permanent Representatives to the European Union of the countries party to the agreements, on the sidelines of Coreper II on 27 January”, as done by Ambassador Maurizio Massari, quoted yesterday in the Senate chamber again by the prime minister.

But let's rewind the tape, how did we arrive at that December 10th which appears in the new document viewed by Adnkronos? On 30 November 2020, the Eurogroup, in the presence of the then Minister of Economy and current Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, gave the green light to the reform of the European Stability Mechanism. On 9 December, when the then Prime Minister Conte held his communications in Parliament on the eve of the European Council called to ratify the agreement reached by the Eurogroup, a majority resolution was approved – then composed of M5S, Pd and IV – which gave mandate to the government for the green light for the revision of the ESM.

A choice which, moreover, created an earthquake within the 5 Stars, with a branch that deserted the vote in Rome, and four Grillini MEPs – Piernicola Pedicini, Rosa D'Amato, Ignazio Corrao and Eleonora Evi – who abandoned the five-star group in sign of dissent also for the choice made on the ESM. The leaders, in a heated meeting on 4 December, had in fact decided to oppose the activation of the ESM, but not to obstruct the reform package. A painful decision, at which the Movement was divided: a letter of protest sent by 58 anti-MES parliamentarians also poisoned the climate. Furthermore, Beppe Grillo was also on the same line, who in those fiery days on his blog had pointed the finger at the European Stability Mechanism, defining it as a “useless” and “unsuitable” instrument. In those weeks there had been talk of a government crisis, which was then averted: Matteo Renzi took care of overthrowing Conte just over a month later.