Mes: M5S changes their mind again and they don't ratify but Conte: “We are consistent”

Italy does not ratify the new ESM and citizens enjoy Giuseppe Conte's behavior which does not ratify and therefore votes with the right-wing majority but finds time to argue with Meloni, its unexpected “ally”. Pro Mes (also in the sense of Promise): Democratic Party, +Europa, Italia viva and Action. Against: Brothers of Italy, League and 5 Star Movement. Abstentions: Forza Italia, Noi moderates and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, comments as follows: “It's our victory. Since we don't need the ESM, we can ask for the money we have given so far back.” Right.

And in fact behind the ESM there is the possibility of the much feared restructuring of the public debt which would ultimately put ordinary citizens in hot water and then the risk that Cipputi would also finance a German bank in difficulty, as the minister says. Just to clarify, the Five Star Movement with Giuseppe Conte as prime minister were against the ESM in the right-wing yellow-green government, then they were yes ESM with the yellow-red left-wing government and then against again with the right-wing Meloni government. In short, three governments and three changes. Not bad for those who think that the word coherence is the fluttering of a butterfly's wings. Luckily we are in times of the Internet which – as is known – has an elephant's memory and therefore anyone can easily find the statements of the former “people's lawyer”.

The Five Star Movement epiphanies the most plastic representations of political opportunisman Italian declination of local populism, whereby one always and in any case chooses only what is convenient at that moment. The “situationist” Conte therefore, like a weather vane in the wind, he aligns himself from time to time with what is most convenient for him at that moment and also has the audacity to perculate the Italians by saying: “Let's be consistent”. Now that he is in opposition – and trying to get a few more votes for the European elections– takes his barricadera version of the beginning out of the old closet. A tired performance in which, however, the main protagonist is missing, namely Beppe Grillo, from whom Conte stole everything. Plastic and adaptable manthe former prime minister not only changes constantly but also finds time to argue with the government and specifically with Giorgia Meloni.

M5S, Giuseppe Conte's explanation is a dialectical masterpiece of “supercazzola as if it were Antani”

Because Conte – who is a lawyer by profession – has a bag full of quibbles and explanations on his side. The last one about why he voted with Meloni “but also” against the government is a gem of arrogance which however needs to be given the license of genius and which would make even Aldo Moro of the “parallel convergences” who already disturbed the spirit pale of Pythagoras and Euclidean geometry and Tognazzi's “Supercazzola come Antani” in “My friends”:

“Whoever went to negotiate after we were eliminated by Chigi did not achieve these results. Our attitude would only change if the ESM were overturned, becoming a community instrument and thus guaranteeing more democracy than the current governance, disconnected from democratic processes, with a complete revision of the financial surveillance mechanism. We should have had Draghi and Meloni strongly committed in this direction, but it didn't happen: I really don't think the conditions are right today.” You don't understand a thing. Brilliant. Happy Holidays.

