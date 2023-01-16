“I visited Italy last week. We had constructive meetings with the finance minister and the prime minister, with good exchanges of views. Now everything is in the hands of the Parliament: Italy is a democracy and we must respect the procedures“. This was underlined by the director of the Mes Pierre Gramegna, at a press conference in Brussels. “The reform of the treaty – he adds – once ratified will prepare the ground for a discussion on how to make better use of the Mes”, given that the EU is facing “new types of crises”as seen with the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.