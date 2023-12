Mes, the majority proposes an opinion against ratification

The opinion on the ratification of the agreement that modifies the ESM proposed by the FdI rapporteur, Ylenja Lucaselli, in the Budget Committee of the Chamber, as far as we know, is against. The orientation of FdI and Lega is to vote in favor of this opinion and therefore against the ESM, while FI will abstain.

