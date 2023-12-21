“It's not a reaction error”, assure sources close to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, toning down their tone: “The stop to the ESM? The Stability Pact has absolutely nothing to do with it.” The fact is that the Chamber's decision comes less than 24 hours after the Ecofin green light on the new European rules. Rules that Rome approves, despite showing little enthusiasm. It is so that an old adage attributed to Giulio Andreotti bounces between the Chamber and the Senate: thinking badly is a sin, but very often you get it right. Thanks to the fact that the vote on the ESM arrived with an unexpected acceleration and with the majority substantially divided .

Fazzolari: “Earned 35 billion a year”

To tone down the tone, while the opposition bites denouncing a debacle for Italy, is Giovanbattista Fazzolari, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council and very loyal to Meloni, who, guest of 'Five minutes', claims that with the new European Stability Pact the Italy earns “35 billion euros a year: this is the difference between the old parameters and the new ones”. While on the ESM the government, he observes, “deferred to the parliamentary vote, Parliament decided to vote against the modification of the current ESM. The ESM remains standing but the mechanism is not extended to the rescue of large banks in difficulty. This is of no use to Italy, our banking system is among the most solid in Europe and the entire world and we do not need to modify it to save large banks in difficulty in other states”.

The League is pushing for the vote in the Chamber, with Fdi agreeing. On Wednesday evening the three-party summit – remotely, given that the prime minister is still ill – saw Meloni, Salvini and Tajani paving the way: we go to the vote but while Fdi and Lega convincingly choose no, Fi will abstain, this is the point of fall. Which Forza Italia however sees as “a stretch”. Shortly after Montecitorio's ruling – complete with opposition on the barricades, to the point that the intervention of the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte literally sends the automatic subtitles into haywire – sources at Palazzo Chigi observe how “the choice of the Italian Parliament not to proceed to the ratification of the ESM” could “be an opportunity to start a reflection at European level on new and possible changes to the treaty, more useful to the entire Eurozone”.

“In any case”, for the objective for which it was designed – i.e. “support for Member States in financial difficulty” – the ESM “is fully functional in its original configuration”. Matteo Salvini rejoices, for “a battle won by the League”, while Fdi claims “yet another demonstration of coherence”, accusing the M5S – at war with the prime minister for days over the accusations made in Parliament – of being “worse than Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”. The “anomaly” of the ESM affair is due to the fact that “the 5 Star Movement declared itself against it” and “then it had Giuseppe Conte who voted in favor of the modification, creating this great confusion in Italy”, stings Fazzolari from Bruno's studio Wasp.

Barelli denies the divisions: “United government but we have different DNA”

Fi, Bastian against this day, denounces “forcing”. No divisions, the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli assures Adnkronos, ''the government is united, but we have a different DNA, we are pro-Europeans, our position in Europe is different from that of the League and Fdi but this is not something new. Therefore, we were linear and preferred to abstain''.

Meanwhile, the majority downplay the possible repercussions in Europe, for a choice that could be seen as a finger stuck in Brussels' eye. The next step is the Senate, and in the ranks of Forza Italia it is hoped that, between now and the vote at Palazzo Madama, something can change, for example by introducing a 'German clause', i.e. the obligation of a qualified majority vote in case of activation of an undoubtedly divisive instrument. But it is difficult for anything to change, especially as the European elections approach. “The ESM? I can already imagine the tone in the election campaign…”, a government representative at Fi altitude lets slip as he moves away from Montecitorio.