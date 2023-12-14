Misiani (Pd): “They have already reneged on promises on pensions, migrants and taxes. They will also do it on the ESM”





“An embarrassing fool. This is the only way to define the drama put in place by Giorgia Meloni in the Senate on the issue of signing the ESM treaty, which according to the Prime Minister would have been endorsed by the then Foreign Minister Di Maio without any parliamentary mandate and after the fall of the government of which (the Count bis) was part”. She states it ad Affaritaliani.it the senator Antonio Misianieconomic manager of the Democratic Party and deputy minister of the economy in Conte II.

“A double lie. Firstly, because Parliament had expressed itself clearly, voting on 9 December 2020 in both the Chamber and the Senate for a resolution which committed the government “to finalizing the political agreement reached at the Eurogroup and on the agenda of the Eurosummit on reform of the ESM treaty. A clear and unequivocal mandate.”

Second lie, the signature issue decided after the fall of the government. The fax sent by Di Maio and waved by Giorgia Meloni reports a date: 20 January 2021. President Conte resigned six days later, on 26 January 2021. What can I say? A sensational own goal from a prime minister in obvious difficulty. That she knows well that the ESM treaty will have to be ratified and that she and Salvini will have to take back years and years of slogans, propaganda and electoral promises.”

“Not bad. We will get over it. They have already reneged on promises on pensions, on migrants, on taxes. They will also do it on the MES“, concludes Misiani.

Subscribe to the newsletter

