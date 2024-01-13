Home page politics

Press Split

CDU party leader Friedrich Merz differentiates the party from the conservative union of values. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

In the tense situation, the CDU does not skimp on attacks on the traffic lights. For the coming elections, Merz also wants to intensify the “political opinion battle” against the AfD.

Heidelberg – The CDU is entering the difficult election year of 2024 with a clear declaration of war on the AfD and wants to be able to govern again with a renewed program.

Party leader Friedrich Merz said after a CDU board meeting in Heidelberg: “We will go into these elections with a very clear, very tough fight, especially against the AfD.” He also called on the SPD, Greens and FDP to fight the “political battle of opinion”. to intensify the AfD. At the same time, Merz sharply differentiated the CDU from the conservative union of values ​​and any connections to a meeting of right-wing activists in Potsdam. The CDU accused the traffic light coalition of strengthening radical forces with a massive loss of trust.

Given the turbulent mood and high poll numbers for the AfD, the CDU is clearly aware of the explosiveness of the election year – first the European elections on June 9th and then the three state elections in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony in September. “All democratic parties in the political center now have the task of dealing very hard with this party,” said Merz, referring to the AfD. This is not a specifically East German issue, but rather a German-wide issue.

CDU wants to fight in the election year

The CDU wants to represent the AfD in European policy, because of its proximity to Russia and on economic issues. Merz said he heard that many medium-sized businesses and craftsmen had sympathy for the AfD. They will be told: “Please take a close look at who you might be voting for. This is not a party that will advance this country economically.” The chairman also made it clear that the three eastern elections required the presence of the entire federal CDU. He doesn't want to be accused of having done too little if current poll numbers are seen as the election results. The CDU will “go into these election campaigns with all the means at our disposal.”

The meeting of right-wing activists in Potsdam, which became known through a report by the media company Correctiv, was also an issue in Heidelberg and strengthened the CDU in its line for 2024. Conference participants called it “creepy” and “inhumane.” Merz emphasized that they would not tolerate CDU members joining forces with such people in any way. At the same time as the exam, news came that a district association had initiated exclusion proceedings against a CDU member who was said to have taken part in Potsdam.

Dealing with a union of values

Merz also marked a red line in the direction of the union of values ​​around the former head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, against whom CDU expulsion proceedings are ongoing. The conservative association probably wants to decide on whether to found a party on January 20th. If that were to happen, simultaneous CDU membership would be incompatible anyway, as Merz explained. If not, Merz announced that he would bring about a corresponding incompatibility resolution at the party conference in May. “There is no longer any reason to get involved with the CDU outside of the CDU’s regular structures,” he stated.

CDU for nuclear power

Merz also demonstrates this in the planned new basic program. In Heidelberg, the board unanimously decided on a draft that will be presented and adopted as a key motion at the party conference. The current program is from 2007. The CDU initiated the renewal after losing power in the 2021 federal election. The program is intended to re-motivate the party internally and also make it clear to the outside world that we have learned from failures during Angela Merkel's (CDU) chancellorship. This should be concretely reflected in a more restrictive migration course or the formula: “Germany cannot currently do without the nuclear power option.”

Merz reported that a number of points were discussed in Heidelberg – including the sentence: “Muslims who share our values ​​belong to Germany.” There was “a bit of criticism” about this formulation. The sentence is now unchanged in the draft, but there will be a debate at the party conference and it is hoped that “we will come up with a better wording.” The basic message should remain “without hurting anyone.”

The new program should also, as far as possible, eliminate accusations that the Union itself has only governed for 16 years. Many people consider the current survey figures of a good 30 percent to be a good basis, but one that can be expanded given the great dissatisfaction with the traffic lights. There was hardly any talk of a quick new election in Heidelberg. It is also not easy for the CDU to identify realistic options for coalition partners. They would probably have to come from the traffic light camp that was attacked. According to a “Heidelberg Declaration” decided by the board, the CDU also wants to reverse traffic light projects such as the citizen's benefit reform or the law for heating with renewable energy.

Günther: Must be constructive

The current role as the largest opposition party also means a balance: criticism of the traffic lights, but at the same time careful tone so as not to just fuel general frustration. “You always have to be constructive,” said Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU). Merz once again signaled his fundamental willingness to work together. He wants to continue this – but the traffic lights make it exceptionally difficult with their style of interaction. Thuringia's CDU leader Mario Voigt criticized: “The traffic lights in Berlin act as an accelerant for the protest and people's concerns.” This makes it all the more important that the CDU has a clear course.

A test for Merz will also be to regulate the candidacy for chancellor in such a way that there is no damage, as was the case before the 2021 election between his predecessor Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder. The Bavarian has just awarded Merz the “current favorite role”. But the 2024 elections, in which the CSU is not running, could still bring uncertainties for Merz. After the exam, he did not get involved in speculation about the K question and only repeated the “clear agreement” that the nomination would be made in late summer 2024. dpa