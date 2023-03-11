Arturo celebrates in his shed, as he calls it: “Eh, I kept a lathe, a milling cutter. To do my thing”. The 85 GPs in F1 are nothing compared to the countless other races he has raced and won. To the life that Arthur Merzario he lived and which today brought him to his 80th birthday. “The third last stage” he laughs. “Because I get there at a hundred, eh”. Laghee life, as a man from Lake Como. “With pride. I learned to drive along the roads of my lake, being careful that the bus didn’t come down”. Arturo is its own fantastic press office. He remembers everything and tells.