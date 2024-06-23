Home page politics

A defeat in the eastern state elections could cost Merz his candidacy for chancellor and bring the competition into play. Söder and Wüst are already positioning themselves – albeit cautiously.

Berlin – After the elections is, as we all know, before the elections. While the Union was able to boast a solid result in the European elections While the CDU/CSU are looking forward to September with concern, there will be three eastern state elections: in Saxony and Thuringia (both on September 1st) and in Brandenburg (September 22nd). In some cases, the Union is on a par with the AfD; the formation of a government is likely to be made even more difficult by the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance.

Friedrich Merz will be watching the state elections very closely and hoping for a particularly strong result. A weak performance by his CDU could cost the party leader the trust he has carefully built up within the party. Particularly if the state level resists the federal chairman’s “firewall”. Merz could fail in the east – and with it his candidacy for chancellor. The K question will only be clarified after the elections. Accordingly, CSU leader Markus Söder and NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst will also be keen to get involved.

Wüst sees the Union’s candidate for chancellor as not yet clear

The latter was particularly offensive in mid-June when he ARD stressed that nothing had been decided yet. “I think the question is open, otherwise we would have decided. And as long as it is not decided, it is open,” said Desert in the program “Confrontation: Markus Feldenkirchen meets Hendrik Wüst.” He even sees “more like five than ten” potential Union chancellor candidates – including himself.

“All state premiers have government experience and the ability to run for chancellor,” said Wüst – a dig at Friedrich Merz? After all, the 68-year-old has not yet held government responsibility. However, when asked by Feldenkirchen, Wüst himself said that he “is particularly happy to be state premier.” But this puts him ahead of his party leader by winning a state election.

Support for the Prime Ministers: Merz lacks government experience

The former Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate and Thuringia, Bernhard Vogel, also pointed out this flaw in Merz in April. “I also think that the Prime Ministers are more suitable because they have government experience. And because they have won elections, which Friedrich Merz has not yet,” Vogel said bluntly in an interview with the Timesupplement “Christ & Welt”. In addition to Wüst, he also named Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Wüst and Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein as suitable candidates for chancellor – but not Markus Söder.

He has mostly kept a low profile in recent months, but occasionally let his ambitions for chancellor shine through. Boris Rhein recently gave him a helping hand when he sang the praises of the state leader in an interview with Augsburg General “Of course” Söder could become Chancellor – “just like Friedrich Merz,” said Rhein. This certainly keeps Bavaria’s Prime Minister in the conversation.

Competition for Merz: Söder has repeatedly called for new elections

Söder himself has been ranting against the traffic light coalition more or less since the beginning of its legislative period, repeatedly calling for new elections and declaring the Union to be the party called upon to change course. “Our country needs a new start. The traffic light coalition no longer has a mandate, no longer has the trust of the population. That is why there should be new elections as soon as possible,” the CSU chairman told the broadcaster shortly after the European elections. ntv.

One sentence that you hear from the Prime Minister again and again is, among other things, “my place is in Bavaria.” His former rival and former candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, also knows this. For him, it is clear: Markus Söder is definitely “in the running” when it comes to the K question, said Laschet in the ARD-Talk show “Maischberger” in March.

The CSU is clearly trying to keep the debate simmering. “I think we simply have to look again: How can we reach a broad range of people? With whom do we have the best chance of achieving the best result?” said Klaus Holetschek, head of the state parliamentary group.

K-Question: Merz recently more popular than Scholz – but the majority wants neither

If citizens were allowed to elect the Chancellor directly, his name would no longer be Olaf Scholz: In a new Forsa survey, Friedrich Merz has overtaken the SPD politician for the first time. In a direct election, according to the survey published on 18 June, RTL/ntvTrendbarometer 30 percent for Merz (+2) and 28 percent for the Chancellor (-2). However, 42 percent of respondents would not choose either politician.

According to current ARD-Deutschlandtrend sees a good third of Germans (34 percent) in Wüst as a good candidate for chancellor. He is on a par with CSU leader Markus Söder and ahead of CDU leader Friedrich Merz (26 percent). The latter would definitely be the Union’s candidate for chancellor if it were up to Scholz.

“I think that is very likely and – if I may say so – I would be quite happy with it, but that is a decision for the CDU/CSU,” said the incumbent at a panel discussion of the Editorial Network Germany (RND) in Potsdam. He was responding to the question of whether he was prepared for the Union to nominate Merz as candidate for chancellor and whether he would be his opponent. Scholz did not want to explain this, however: “I won’t say that now,” said Scholz with a grin. “Go ahead, I would like to say that now!” (dpa/nak)