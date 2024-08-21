Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Shortly before the state elections in Saxony, CDU leader Friedrich Merz has clear words against the AfD. During an appearance in Upper Lusatia, he makes a promise.

Löbau – In less than fourteen days, on September 1st, a new state parliament will be elected in Saxony. It is one of three elections in the eastern German states. The state parliament will also be elected in Thuringia on the same day, and Brandenburg will do the same on September 22nd. The election campaign in the eastern German states is strongly influenced by federal politics and ideological issues rather than state politics.

Friedrich Merz, CDU leader, speaks plainly during an election campaign hike in Upper Lusatia. He will do everything “to prevent people who have nothing to do with our society, with our democracy, with the openness of our society, with the tolerance of our society, who are xenophobic, who are anti-Semitic, who are nationalists” from having a say in Germany. He does not want to have anything to do with “these people”.

“We will not do that”: Merz on cooperation between the CDU and AfD in Saxony

For a long time, the AfD ahead in polls for the state elections in Saxony. In a recent Forsa survey The winners’ podium is shuffled again. With 33 percent, the CDU is at the top of the list, followed by the AfD; with a loss of four percentage points, it is now only at 30 percent. BSW is 13 percent of the vote.

Merz rejects a coalition with the AfD, although he knows that some in East Germany are considering cooperation. “No,” says Merz, “we will not do that. We would sell our souls if we cooperated with these people in any way politically.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister and CDU’s top candidate, Michael Kretschmer, also categorically rejects cooperation with the AfD. In an interview with the online portal Web.de Kretschmer had made it clear that the AfD was “an increasingly radicalised party” that should “under no circumstances” be held accountable.

Friedrich Merz speaks out against the AfD coalition in the state elections in Saxony. (Archive photo) © Jan Woitas/dpa

“I want to give you a promise”: Merz on the CDU in the federal election

During his 15-minute speech in Löbau, Merz shifts the focus from the state elections in Saxony to the federal elections. He promises: “I want to give you a promise: when we take over government responsibility again next year, we will – and I will – strive much harder than the previous federal government has to pursue a common European policy.”

When asked which candidate for chancellor the Union wants to run in the election, the CDU and CSU do not want to answer until after the state elections in Brandenburg. Nevertheless, Merz’s words this evening, during the election campaign for the state parliament in Saxony, speak volumes. He is determined to lead the CDU into the next federal election with the “clear promise” that “in the first three months after the election things will be visibly and noticeably better for the people in this country.” (lw)