Friedrich Merz speaks in the Bundestag on the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. The CDU chairman wants to travel to Kyiv next week. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

After a visit by members of the traffic light government in Ukraine, Union politician Friedrich Merz now wants to get an idea of ​​​​the situation on site. This is reported by several German media.

Berlin – The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz wants to travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to media reports on Monday.

The CDU spread a message from its chief of staff Jacob Schrot on Twitter, in which he wrote without naming a date: “Friedrich Merz is indeed planning a trip to Ukraine.” Trip written on Monday, the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” reported the same day, citing party and security circles.

Schrot continued: “Germany’s support for Ukraine is not a question of government versus opposition. This is why the democratic center of the German Bundestag passed a joint motion to support Ukraine this week.

With his visit, Friedrich Merz wants to express the joint state-political responsibility of the opposition and the government.” He also wants to signal that Ukraine is not alone in its fight for freedom, but has Germany at its side. “Friedrich Merz wants to listen and take the concrete requests for support from the Ukrainian interlocutors to Germany.”

Few top German politicians have traveled to the country since Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine began on February 24. In mid-April, the chairmen of the committees for foreign affairs, defense and Europe – Michael Roth (SPD), Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP) and Anton Hofreiter (Greens) – were in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The Ukrainian government had rejected a visit by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kyiv and at the same time invited Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). dpa