From: Marcus Giebel

Friedrich Merz has excellent prospects of becoming Chancellor in just over a year. Then he would really take on the traffic light coalition’s policies.

Berlin – Even Friedrich Merz cannot turn back time. But with the policies of the traffic light government, the CDU leader intends to do just that. In an interview with World (Article behind a paywall) he stressed that his party wants to act quickly next year if what is emerging in the Sunday questions becomes reality: that the Union will once again become the strongest force in the Bundestag.

“We are aware that if we take over the government, changes in the government’s course must quickly become apparent among the population so that we can achieve a change in mood,” explained Merz. This includes economic policy issues as well as foreign and domestic policy.

Merz criticizes cannabis law: “Explosion of organized crime with gang wars”

The 68-year-old was not yet willing or able to reveal which topics would be discussed. There is only one thing that needs to be addressed immediately: “The legalization of cannabis is currently triggering an explosion of drug-related crime and organized crime with gang wars that we can hardly imagine being more brutal.” According to Merz, this was foreseeable “when legal cultivation is not yet taking place, but the possession of large quantities had already been legalized.”

With the cannabis law passed after a long time, the government made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP wants to curb the illegal market, control the quality of cannabis and ensure more education and prevention. But this goes way too far for Merz, who points to a neighboring country that is experienced in the issue: “The Dutch, who have tolerated consumption for years, are stunned by what is currently happening in Germany.”

Feels compelled to act immediately after a possible election victory: Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Union would quickly tackle the cannabis law. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Merz before the federal election: CDU leader wants to be able to choose between at least two coalition partners

The Sauerland native has no doubts that the Union will be given government responsibility again after four years in opposition. He does not think the polls have reached their limit yet: “We have a potential of 35 percent and more.”

In the election campaign, Merz has set himself three goals: “We want to be by far the strongest faction. If possible, we should only need one coalition partner. And we should be able to choose between at least two factions in the Bundestag with whom we will work together if necessary.”

Recently it became apparent that a majority would probably only be possible with the SPD, the Greens or the AfD. Merz rules out the latter, at least with a view to the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Brandenburg in late summer: “It is clear that we will not work with the AfD and the Left Party.” A coalition with the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance, which has only been in existence for a few months, therefore seems possible.

What will become of them? There is considerable resistance in the Union to the cannabis law that is intended to regulate cultivation and sale. © Christian Charisius/dpa

Merz on candidacy for chancellor: “We will resolve the matter amicably with Söder in late summer”

The CSU, the sister party, would of course be a permanent member of the government, and seems to have stabilized after disappointing and historically weak results in the most recent federal and state elections. The times when the two partner parties did not speak with one voice also seem to be a thing of the past.

During that period, CSU leader Markus Söder also proved that it was not a good idea for the CDU to simply ignore him when he had a big goal in mind. Becoming Chancellor, for example.

This time, too, the most important personnel issue in the Union has not yet been decided, and in a recent poll, Söder even came out on top. Merz evades the question about the candidate for chancellor and simply points out that his plan is to “clarify this amicably with Markus Söder in late summer”. Whether he will get tips from his predecessor Armin Laschet beforehand on how not to clarify such issues with Söder is something the father of three will have to decide for himself.

Meeting on equal terms: CDU leader Friedrich Merz (l.) and CSU leader Markus Söder want to clarify soon who will lead the Union as candidate for chancellor. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

In any case, he stated: “We saw in 2021 how things can go wrong.” At the same time, Merz took the opportunity to butter up the eloquent Franconian. “Markus Söder is a successful prime minister and the chairman of our sister party, with which we are closely connected,” said the opposition leader: “The CDU and CSU are always on an equal footing and treat each other as equals and with mutual respect.”

Merz on traffic light government: “It keeps postponing new burdens into the future”

The coalition partner, which will presumably come from the traffic light coalition, will probably have to earn back Merz’s respect. As he did in the summer interview, he has nothing good to say about the three-party coalition.

“The example of the budget shows that the current federal government is clearly drawing up the federal budget for next year under the assumption that it will only be in office until the end of 2025 at the latest,” says Merz, accusing the red-green-yellow coalition of a “after us the deluge” tactic.

To complain: “It keeps pushing new burdens into the future, so that a new government will inherit a difficult legacy.” Which will most likely be led by him. And thanks to statements like these, it might be able to enjoy a little protection. (mg)