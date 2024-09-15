Home policy

From: Nail Akkoyun

Wants to become chancellor: CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The candidate for chancellor within the Union seems to have been decided. Apparently, CDU leader Merz will stand for election.

Berlin – The Union wanted to announce its candidate for chancellor “sometime in late summer”. The decision now seems to have been made out of nowhere: CDU leader Friedrich Merz is to run in the upcoming federal election – and not CSU leader Markus Söder. This is reported by Picture on Sunday citing party circles. Merz wants to announce the decision after the Brandenburg election on September 22nd. The CDU and CSU party presidiums will meet just one day later.

Candidate for chancellor of the Union: Will Söder continue to hold back?

Although Söder also has ambitions for the chancellorship, an open duel with Merz or even a duel with NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst The Union wants to avoid this. Trench warfare with Markus Söder had already damaged the CDU’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, in 2021. It remains to be seen whether Söder will leave it at that. Wüst, on the other hand, wants to let Merz take the lead, writes the Picture on Sunday with reference to the Düsseldorf State Chancellery.

According to the report, the CDU’s regional chairmen will also be involved in the official decision on the candidate for chancellor. Despite supporters of Söder and Merz, however, no open exchange of blows is expected. The CDU’s expected election defeat in Brandenburg is also not expected to play a role. (nak)