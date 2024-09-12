Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is already thinking about coalitions after the 2025 federal election (archive photo). © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

After the federal election, Merz does not want any lengthy coalition negotiations. For the good of democracy, he wants to be ready early enough.

Berlin – The next federal election in Germany is not far off. The new parliament, the most important legislative body in Germany, is to be elected in September 2025. After an election, it can take some time for coalitions to be formed and the new government to be in place. However, CDU leader Friedrich Merz does not want to waste any time and wants to explore before the federal election which party it would be possible to work together in government.

“We have to clarify these questions beforehand, whether it is possible or not,” said Merz at an event organized by the Association of the Chemical Industry (VCI) in Berlin. There is not enough time in the fall of 2025 to “argue about these issues for weeks and months,” said the CDU leader. Otherwise, democracy will be damaged.

On a possible coalition with the Greens: political understanding too different

“We have to show relatively quickly that a democratic election that leads to a change of government has an effect,” said Merz. Taking months and possibly getting caught up in public disputes will cost democracy so much support “that we will no longer be talking about another normal change of government at the next federal election.”

Merz was critical of the possible cooperation with the Greens: “The questions you are asking are not wrong. The answers are also partly correct. But the path to this goal cannot be taken in a free society.” He accused the Greens of adopting a didactic attitude towards citizens and companies. Merz stressed that he could not agree with this understanding of politics. For him, the state sets the framework. But how the goals are to be achieved is not something politicians should decide, but rather something that experts should decide. (dpa/lnw)