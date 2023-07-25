Home page politics

Friedrich Merz is struck. In the CDU, his suitability for chancellor is doubted because of his AfD statements. Will Markus Söder have a second chance?

Berlin/Munich – As party leader, Friedrich Merz has a certain prerogative of the Union Chancellor candidacy for the upcoming federal elections. But at least since his ZDF– Summer interview, in which the CDU chairman spoke of cooperation with the AfD at community level, this privilege seems to be shaking. The indignation and irritation is great – even within Merz’s own party. Even all the backtracking hasn’t helped so far.

Merz has not only been struggling with an authority problem since the interview: at the latest since Hendrik Wüst positioned himself with a guest article as a possible alternative to Merz as a candidate for chancellor, Merz’s chair seems to be shaking. His promise when he took office that he would halve the numbers of the AfD as party leader is currently falling on Merz’s feet – the right-wing extremist party has instead doubled its approval in polls.

Will all this be Merz’s undoing – will it even cost him the chancellor candidacy in the end? And does the ambitious CSU leader and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder sense his second chance and sees himself as the better candidate for chancellor than Friedrich Merz? Like in 2021, when Söder offered himself late as an alternative to Armin Laschet, and thus gave the CDU an inglorious power struggle in the middle of the election campaign?

Merz with controversial statements about the AfD in the summer interview – Söder immediately at a distance

One thing is clear: Merz’ prestige within the Union has suffered. And Söder immediately took the opportunity to clearly distance himself from the CDU leader. Bavaria’s Prime Minister wrote on Twitter the morning after the controversial interview: “The CSU rejects any cooperation with the AfD – no matter what the political level.” Söder added: “We clearly differentiate ourselves and rely on good politics: We take people’s concerns and needs seriously.” The reference to “good politics” can certainly be seen as a meaningful dig at Merz.

The prominent CDU politician In an interview, Tobias Hans openly questioned Merz’s leadership – and also its suitability as a candidate for chancellor. “To be honest, I don’t want to imagine that a Chancellor appointed by the CDU would cause such concerns,” said the ex-Prime Minister of Saarland, emphasizing that the question of whether Merz would become the CD’s candidate for Chancellor was “completely open”.

Merz is criticized in Union as “unprofessional”.

That’s not enough criticism from Merz’s own ranks: A top politician in the Union who remains anonymous described opposite welt.de Merz’s behavior as “unprofessional”: The Union draws hostile fire “without need in the middle of the summer break with such an interview”. Another “top CDU man” feels reminded of the time when Armin Laschet was CDU chairman, writes welt.de: Again, you follow “every boss interview with beads of sweat on your forehead”.

At the time, Armin Laschet became a candidate for chancellor despite internal party concerns – but, as is well known, he failed against Olaf Scholz (SPD). Would that have happened to Markus Söder – who more or less voluntarily let Laschet go first in 2021? A member of the Bundestag brought him oppositewelt.de In any case, it comes back into play: If Merz allowed himself further missteps, “in the end the question of candidates for chancellor would arise again,” he said. And then “in the end it will be Söder”.

After Merz’ misstep: Söder’s general secretary fends off questions about the chancellor candidacy

Söder had recently always said that his place was in Munich and that he had no ambitions to become chancellor. But many apparently believe that he will change his mind – after all, it would not be the first time. In any case, CSU General Secretary Martin Huber has to fend off questions about possible new ambitions for Söder to run for chancellor: “Personnel issues are not questions that are being discussed now,” said Huber on Tuesday (July 25) in the RTL / ntv “early start” to a corresponding question. For the CSU, it is about working towards the elections in Bavaria on October 8 with full force. Then there will be state elections in Bavaria. The next regular federal election is scheduled for autumn 2025.

However, the debate about possible cooperation with the AfD is not helpful, said Huber. The AfD is rightly observed in large parts by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. “That’s why we as the CSU cannot, will and must not cooperate with the AfD at any political level.”(smu)