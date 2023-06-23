Home page politics

The AfD is currently at the survey high. This is particularly bitter for the Union – party leader Merz is now being overtaken by an old promise.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition has had an image problem for some time. In surveys, the SPD, Greens and FDP are currently getting bad values ​​week after week. The largest opposition faction in the Bundestag, the CDU/CSU, can only benefit to a limited extent from the dissatisfaction with the government.

The so-called Alternative for Germany (AfD) is different – ​​in some polls it achieves record values ​​of just under 20 percent. In political Berlin, the long-established parties are discussing the lessons learned from the strong values ​​for the partly right-wing extremist party.

The Union is repeatedly confronted with a sentence from its chairman Friedrich Merz. In 2018, when Merz applied for the party chairmanship for the first time, he said: “I dare to halve the AfD – that works.” About four and a half years later, Merz and the Union have to realize that this is obviously not possible – at least not so far. The AfD is far from having to be satisfied with single-digit poll results at the federal level.

Friedrich Merz: “I wouldn’t repeat it today”

Would Merz repeat his self-confident sentence four and a half years ago today? No, he wouldn’t, said the CDU boss in an interview with the news portal t-online. The formulation was never a magic formula, but an assessment, according to Merz. He formulated his claim under completely different circumstances and has not repeated it since then. He is not happy about the situation today.

The AfD wants to counter Merz with a “clear course with measure and middle”. “We do not compete with others, nor are we fundamentally opposed,” he said. Merz blames the traffic light government for the upswing of the AfD. Their politics have strengthened the AfD. Parts of the government would no longer properly perceive the mood of the population and had “largely lost contact with the population,” criticized Merz.

AfD overtakes chancellor party SPD in poll

The Union is currently the strongest force in polls and is regularly just under 30 percent. This is also the case in the latest ARD Germany trend, which sees them unchanged at 29 percent. The AfD gains one percentage point to 19 percent. The right-wing populists are replacing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD as the sole second strongest force. The Social Democrats (17 percent) lose one percentage point each, as does their coalition partner FDP (six percent).

The Greens remain at 15 percent. The left is at 4 percent. Other parties come to 10 percent (+1). Most recently, other survey institutes had also seen the AfD at just under 20 percent. With a view to several state elections in East Germany in the coming year, traffic light parties, the CDU and the Left Party have recently expressed concern about the approval of the AfD.