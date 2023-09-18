Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

With the help of votes from the AfD, the opposition alliance of the CDU and FDP pushed through a tax cut in the Thuringian state parliament. Leading politicians find this harmless.

Erfurt – For days, German politicians have been discussing the decision to cut taxes in Thuringia, which came about with votes from the AfD, among others. While the parties in the red-red-green state government primarily accuse the CDU of deliberately colluding with the right-wing populist party, the CDU chairman defends it Friedrich Merz and Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) the actions of their parties.

Buschmann, for example, emphasized in an interview with the daily newspapers and portals of the VRM publishing group that, from the FDP’s point of view, a proposal from a democratic party – namely the CDU – would have been approved, “who 100 percent adhered to the party decisions of the FDP corresponds and we agree to it”. In Buschmann’s opinion, this would be “difficult to cause a scandal.”

The Federal Minister of Justice does not see the FDP in a problematic situation in its joint coordination with the CDU and AfD in Thuringia. (Symbolic photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Dispute over state politics in Thuringia: Left sees evidence of cooperation between parties

The CDU chairman Merz also asserted in a television interview with ProSieben/Sat.1 that there were no agreements and no cooperation with the Thuringian government before the vote to reduce the real estate transfer tax AfD have given. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution had already classified the party’s regional association as right-wing extremist some time ago. Nevertheless, numerous Union politicians, including Merz and the Bavarian Prime Minister, see it Markus Soeder (CSU) the joint vote is considered harmless.

A loud dissenting voice to the assurances from the Union and FDP comes from those involved in the Thuringian government Left. The left-wing politician and head of the State Chancellery Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff said that he considered it to be proven that the opposition parties had coordinated specifically before the decision on Thursday: “At the same time, their own items were taken off the agenda in order to then deal with the real estate transfer tax can. All three jointly made the recommendation for a resolution in the budget committee. The AfD made it publicly clear in advance that it would support the project.” In addition, “there have been agreements for some time that are obvious.”

Vote with votes from the AfD: Merz criticizes Prime Minister Günther for “individual opinion”

Merz described the fact that Schleswig-Holstein’s CDU Prime Minister Daniel Günther was critical of the tearing down of the AfD’s “firewall” in Thuringia and spoke of a “serious wrong decision” on the news platform X (formerly Twitter) as an “individual opinion”. In his interview, he emphasized that there was “no one else” in the Union who “shared Günther’s opinion, even expressed it publicly, the way he did.”

The CDU vice-chairman Jens Spahn urged in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau to end the debate because it was the “biggest favor” that could be done to the AfD, as the party would only gain more support. SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken on the other hand, referred to Stuttgarter Zeitung/Stuttgarter Nachrichten to the CDU leader’s statement that the “firewall” stands by the AfD: “How much is Friedrich Merz’s word in the CDU still worth, and where is the outcry within the Union?” (saka with dpa)