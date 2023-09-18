Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder wants an upper limit on migration again. The SPD Interior Minister refuses, the Bavarian Greens see “old PR tricks”.

Berlin – Opposition leader Friedrich Merz would support a “German pact against uncontrolled immigration” – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser would not. Shortly before the Bavarian election, Markus Söder spoke out in favor of an “integration limit”. However, under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the CSU upper limit had led to a breaking point with its sister party, the CDU.

Faeser (SPD) now said on ARD that long-term control of migration is only possible at the European level. CSU boss Söder and CDU boss Merz gave the false impression that “Germany could control this alone, with upper limits”. Faeser, however, spoke out in favor of strengthening measures against smugglers.

Schulze accuses Söder of “old PR tricks” before the Bavaria election

Söder had referred to the previous model implemented by his party of limiting admissions to a maximum of 200,000 migrants per year. This concept was based on “what the municipalities can achieve” and worked well under the grand federal coalition, said Söder. However, the traffic light government negligently gave up on it, so that Germany is now heading towards record numbers of migration.

For Katharina Schulz, top candidate of the Bavarian Greens, it is clear: Söder is now “pulling the old PR tricks out of the mothballs again”. She said that out loud br24.de to the debate. For five years now, Söder has been able to do everything he can to better organize immigration in Bavaria. Such populist slogans would not help anyone.

SPD against upper limit, “of which Horst Seehofer made a story”

The domestic policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Sebastian Hartmann, also believes that Söder’s proposal for an integration upper limit cannot be implemented. An integration limit is nothing other than the upper limit “that Horst Seehofer once fabled about. That wasn’t legal back then and it still isn’t legal today,” Hartmann told the Daily Mirror. “Anyone who applies for asylum here has the guaranteed right to an asylum procedure.”

Hartmann also rejects the idea of ​​restricting social benefits. “The proposals are legally untenable, contradictory and pointless,” he concluded. Hartmann called on Söder not to exploit the issue of asylum in the election campaign – a new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria in three weeks.

Dispute over asylum policy: Merz supports Söder’s line before the Bavaria election

The President of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities, Uwe Brandl, supported Söder’s initiative. “Something finally has to be done. “No longer in words, but in deeds,” said the CSU politician Daily Mirror. “Continuing like this will destroy the glue in our democratic society.”

Merz said that if things continue like this, “a lot will blow up in our faces here in this country.” The country must make a concerted effort here.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants the Germany Pact. “Let’s start with better controls at the borders. A German pact for less illegal migration.” (AFP/frs)