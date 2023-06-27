Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Friedrich Merz sees further grievances in the far north – he teases again against MV Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig.

Rostock – CDUCEO Friedrich Merz has Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) indirectly suggested a resignation – because of the confusion about the “climate protection” foundation in the state. So far, Schwesig has not drawn any conclusions, Merz reprimanded on Monday (June 26) at a meeting of the Union parliamentary group leaders in Rostock.

“I’m really amazed at how she sticks and hangs on the office, and how these entanglements in MV have not been fully clarified to this day,” said Merz. He spoke of a tangible scandal. It is not the first time that Merz has expressed himself in this way: “If it were about a CDU man, he would no longer be in office,” he said in March Westfalen Post.

Merz taunts Schwesig again: CDU boss sees tangible scandal

The fact that the climate protection foundation founded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania apparently sailed under a “completely false flag” and had a completely different purpose is a tangible political scandal in connection with Germany’s dependence on Russia. Merz emphasized that Schwesig would have done well to draw the conclusion from this. The head of government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in turn, had declared weeks ago that there was “no reason” for resignation.

The climate protection foundation was founded in early 2021 to enable the completion of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline while circumventing US sanction threats against companies involved. The subsidiary of the Russian state-owned company Gazprom contributed 20 million euros to the foundation for environmental projects.

Device under pressure because of alleged contacts to Russia: Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD). © Jens Büttner/dpa

The circumstances surrounding the establishment of the foundation are the subject of the investigative committee set up by the state parliament. Among other things, he should clarify what influence from Russia the government led by Schwesig was exposed to. The dissolution of the foundation decided by the state parliament is still pending because the Foundation board around ex-prime minister Erwin Sellering (SPD) fails to keep his promise to resign.

Union meets in Rostock – and agrees on personnel

At the conference in Rostock, the leaders of the CDU and CSU parliamentary groups also agreed on a head of the committee. The Baden-Württemberg CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel was unanimously elected at the suggestion of CDU leader Friedrich Merz and his CSU counterpart Markus Söder, the state parliamentary group announced.

He takes over the position from the Bavarian faction leader Thomas Kreuzer. “We are a really good team and the only body of the CDU/CSU in which Europe, the federal government and the states are organized together,” emphasized Hagel. Hagel is currently the most promising candidate for the top candidate in the 2026 state elections within the Southwest CDU. (dpa/fn)